CyberShack TV S28:Ep1 – Epson EcoTank Printers

Tired of dealing with consumable cartridge-based printers? Epson’s EcoTank lineup offers a great alternative.

Epson’s EcoTank printers use a refillable ink tank that keeps you ready to print at any moment. Whether you’re working from a home office or own a small business, there’s an EcoTank printer that suits your needs.

The EcoTank ET1810 is the entry-level model, offering the tank-based ink system that lowers costs, reduces hassle, lowers wastage and saves money. With no more costly cartridges, the EcoTank is the future of printing solutions.

Moving up to the EcoTank ET4850 adds on an automatic document feeder making for easy photocopying for documents up to 30 pages, a faster print speed and enough ink to last up to 14000 black and white pages, or 5200 colour pages.

The EcoTank Photo is the perfect printer for those in creative fields, with lab-quality A3 print size and a six-colour ink tank for increased colour accuracy. Printing photos directly from your mobile device is easy with wireless connectivity.

Epson’s flagship tank-based printer is the EcoTank Pro, delivering a solution tailored for business work. With a more robust print engine, 500-page capacity, and full-pigment inks allow it to rival laser printer quality at half the cost.

While most businesses prefer laser printers for the speed, the EcoTank Pro uses significantly less power, fewer consumables, and has a faster first-page-out time since it doesn’t have to warm up. This solution means lower ongoing cost, less waste, and a shorter time to get your documents when compared to laser printers.