CyberShack TV S28:Ep1 – Acer Swift X 16

Acer’s latest update to its Swift X 16 laptop improves on last year’s model with new hardware, more storage, lighter weight, and more efficient power usage.

The Swift X 16 is powered by a brand new Intel P processor that offer 14 processor cores and Intel Arc discrete graphics, backed up by 16GB of the latest DDR5 memory for snappy multitasking. These new processors deliver maximum performance at a low power usage, ensuring you can keep working on the go.

Acer’s 16-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio offers more vertical space than standard widescreens, allowing more working space. Experience incredible detail on this display with 2560 x 1600 resolution, enhanced by Acer’s display technologies.

This laptop is perfect for creative fields, whether you’re a streamer, YouTuber, photographer, video editor, or a student in a media field. The display and graphics performance make it a great machine to work with.