CyberShack TV S27:Ep8 – LG Audio Entertainment

With excellent, there’s no better time to get outdoors and enjoy the sunshine with a bit of music to get you moving. LG has two great new products, the LG TONE Free FP series and the Xboom 360 Portable Speaker.

If you want some great active noise cancelling earbuds, there are three new models to choose from – the FP5A, FP8A and the FP9A.

Starting with the entry model, the LG TONE Free FP5 is set to set a great starting point. Delivering a big g bass with a large, and advanced driver, the Flex Action Bass creates a powerful low end without compromising clarity or definition.

Taking things to the next level is the LG TONE Free FP8 which sits in the middle and has a UVnano Charging Case that helps kill up to 99.9% of bacteria on the speaker mesh. In just five minutes, the speaker mesh is refreshed, and the buds are good to go!

Building upon the other models is the LG TONE Free FP9 that’s ready to deliver wireless audio regardless of where you are. Faced with a hard-line option but want the wireless experience? No problem. With the Plug & Play feature the LG TONE Free FP9 case acts as a wireless dongle for your earbuds with a USB-C to AUX cable that you can plug into any device to experience complete wireless freedom and brilliant sound wherever you go.

So if you want to share your audio experience, then the LG XBOOM 360 is the wireless Bluetooth speaker to do it. With mood lighting, an aesthetic 360 design that delivers a space-filling experience and up to 10 hours of playtime, your audio entertainment is covered.