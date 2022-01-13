CyberShack TV S27:Ep8 – Harvey Norman Gift Ideas Under $500

Here are a few hot deals under $500.

The TCL 20L+ is packed with features like a massive 5000mAh battery that keeps you going for longer, FHD resolution screen that delivers a beautiful entertainment experience on the go, and a 64 megapixel main camera lens that snaps memories in perfect detail. It’s a great value phone even without a discount.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch needs no introduction – it’s one of the most popular smartwatches on the market today. With a classic design, easy-to-use controls, and fully featured fitness tracking, the latest model Galaxy Watch 4 offers the best ever Galaxy Watch experience. Samsung has added an all-new health sensor that can analyse more metrics to keep a closer eye on your health, along with a bigger battery making it easier to last the whole day on one charge.

Swann delivers some of the best options in home security at amazing prices, and the Swann Enforcer 4 Cam 4 Channel Pack is no exception. This package delivers all the features you need, including Full HD recording and colour night vision that allow you to see important details, improved heat and motion detection triggering fewer false alarms, and a massive 1TB hard drive for free local recording.