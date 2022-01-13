CyberShack TV S27:Ep8 – Acer ConceptD 7 Spatial Labs

Acer’s ConceptD line of laptops is aimed squarely at creators, with features like high-resolution, colour-accurate displays and massive processing power packed into a portable form factor.

The latest model to join this lineup is the ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition – a new laptop designed for 3D modelling and animation work.

The biggest feature on the ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs is the 15.6-inch glasses-free stereoscopic 3D display. Thanks to powerful eyetracking cameras and hardware, this laptop can show you an early preview of your work in true-to-life 3D without using a VR headset.

The ConceptD 7 Spatial Labs comes with options up to 11th gen Intel i7 processors and an NVIDIA RTX 3080 laptop GPU paired with up to 64GB of memory for multitasking bliss. That gorgeous 3D display is Pantone validated for precise colouring, ensuring your work looks beautiful on any screen or print.

You might expect all this power comes at a weight penalty, but the ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs weighs in at just 2.5kg, keeping it portable and delivering the freedom to work anywhere.