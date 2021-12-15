CyberShack TV S27:Ep7 – Samsung Frame 75″

Ever wanted a TV that blends into its surroundings like a piece of art – but can deliver top-notch visuals for a stunning home cinema experience? The Samsung Frame is just what you’re after. Their latest 85-inch model is certainly a masterpiece.

Samsung’s Frame here display quality is just like other high-end Samsung TVs. But the external design of the Frame is just like its namesake – a picture frame. It features a QLED display, 4K resolution, and the latest Quantum Processor 4K Picture Engine, all combining to produce a stunning picture no matter what you’re watching.

Whether it’s wall-mounted like a landscape painting or sitting pretty on the optional easel-like stand, the Frame can fit into any environment and match your décor. It’s even customisable with replacement wood-like bezels that change the colour of the Frame.