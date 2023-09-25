Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones

Bose’s newest announcement includes the new Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones, Smart Ultra Soundbar, and QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds.

Today’s feature is – the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones. (website). These latest flagship headphones take everything you loved about the prior model and upgrades it for a better experience.

The biggest feature of these headphones is the spatial audio that makes your listening experience more immersive. With Bose Immersive Audio, your music sounds more natural and realistic by placing the soundstage virtually in front of you.

These headphones have world-class noise cancellation to tune out the world so you can listen in peace. This implementation has a lower noise floor for even less intrusion.

Bose CustomTune allows automatic sound tailoring that adapts headphone output extracting the best performance possible for your ears.

Including soft padding and a comfortable headband paired with premium materials, these headphones are both comfortable and built to last.

Battery life is up to 24 hours on a single charge, and up to 18 hours with Immersive Audio turned.

Bluetooth 5.3 offers strong wireless connection, easy touch controls, and excellent voice call clarity.

Advanced Bluetooth 5.3 on Bose Quiet Comfort Ultra Headphone

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones pack plenty of features for premium listening and ultimate audio quality. If you’re after headphones that lift your music experience, look no further.

