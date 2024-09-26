Advanced Navigation Boosts Orient Express in America’s Cup

The 37th America’s Cup, often called “Formula One On The Water,” is underway in Barcelona, Spain. This high-stakes race draws the world’s top sailing teams, showcasing the best in speed, strategy, and technology. Among the contenders is the French Orient Express Racing Team. Which has partnered with Australian robotics company Advanced Navigation to give them a technological edge in the race.

Sailing in the America’s Cup requires more than just skill and physical endurance. Boats can reach speeds exceeding 100 km/h, often while navigating against strong and unpredictable winds. Precision is everything, and this is where Advanced Navigation steps in. Using their advanced navigation technology, the team can now gather critical real-time data to optimise performance during training and races.

The Collaboration – Advanced Navigation America’s Cup

The collaboration aims to help the team master the elements. In racing, wind is both a challenge and an opportunity. Rather than battling against it, the Orient Express Racing Team can now use wind forces to their advantage. With Advanced Navigation’s data, they can accurately measure wind direction, speed, and intensity to adjust their tactics on the fly. This helps the team find the perfect balance between speed and control, allowing them to build momentum rather than losing ground.

Beyond sailing skill, the partnership represents a true merging of athletic prowess and cutting-edge technology. The French team’s reliance on Advanced Navigation’s systems highlights how crucial tech has become in sports, even one as traditional as sailing. As the race continues, it will be fascinating to see how these innovations shape the competition and push the boundaries of what’s possible on the water.

The Orient Express Racing Team, backed by Advanced Navigation, is well-positioned to make waves in this year’s America’s Cup. Their blend of athleticism, strategy, and advanced technology might just give them the edge they need to claim victory in this thrilling event.

