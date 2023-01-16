MyGov refund scam (consumer advice)

The MyGov refund scam uses email to advise you that you are due a refund. It is a scam, and we tell you how to identify that.

First, the email appears to come from MyGov, but you will see at the top left that it comes from another address <faktura@mail.com>.

Second, the amount of the refund is usually different to the form.

Third, www.mygov.au/lodgeandpay has a concealed address https://empowerplus.in/wp-admin/govvv/gov/. You can see that by hovering your mouse over it.

What to do (or don’t do)

Do not reply to the message (it will show the scammer you have an active email address opening you up for a tsunami of spam)

Don’t open any links (these take you to a legitimate-looking scam site)

Don’t download any attachments.

If you haven’t given the scammer your details, report the scam on the Scamwatch website.

What to do if you have been scammed

If you gave your myGov details and other personal information to a scammer, call the Services Australia Scams and Identity Theft Helpdesk.

If the scam is related to a service you are using through myGov, for example the Australian Taxation Office, contact that service.

See below for scam contact information for each myGov service. These links will take you away from myGov.

For other scams, find out where to get help on the Scamwatch website.

CyberShack consumer advice

