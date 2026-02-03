Mozilla Firefox will let you pull the plug on AI features in version 148

3 Feb, 2026
By Scott Hunt
Computer
Firefox AI Controls

Mozilla is set to launch new controls that will disable AI functions on the Firefox browser.

The company suffered backlash late last year when it debuted in-browser AI features and discourse from the new CEO Anthony Enzor-DeMeo that Firefox would become a “modern AI browser.”

Among anti-AI users, Firefox was considered a champion of the cautious approach towards the divisive technology, so the new direction was a surprise.

What are the controls?

One option, “Block AI Enhancements,” will disable all current and future AI functions along with pop-ups about these features.

If you prefer a more granular approach, other controls let you choose any combination of features like on-device AI, cloud-based chatbots in the sidebar, and more.

The controls are expected to roll out from 24th February within Firefox version 148.

