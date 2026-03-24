D-Link DUF-E01 is a new dock that transforms your laptop into a workstation

D-Link has announced the DUF-E01 14-in-1 docking station designed to transform your Thunderbolt 4 compatible laptop into a full-fledged workstation.

This docking station lets you connect up to three additional monitors, keyboard and mouse, storage devices, and charge your laptop all with just one cable.

Modern offices often rely on more than one monitor to make workflows easier so working on a laptop can feel limiting. That’s why docking stations can be super handy when you’ve got a big workload to handle.

“The DUF-E01 is designed for people who use their laptop as a primary computer and need it to punch well above its weight the moment it hits the desk,” said Graeme Reardon, Managing Director of D-Link Australia and New Zealand.“One cable in, and you have 14 ports, three screens, gigabit networking and your laptop is charging. That’s the kind of seamless experience professionals expect from a premium docking station.”

D-Link DUF-E01 Features

Here is the full list of features:

Thunderbolt 4 connectivity supports up to 40Gbps data transfer

Triple display support with HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4 and Thunderbolt 4 ports

Up to 60W laptop charging speed

Gigabit Ethernet port

SD and MicroSD card slots

Integrated 3.5mm TRRS audio jack for microphone and headphone support

Centralised port control with one power button for everything

Premium aluminium construction

D-Link DUF-E01 Compatibility

This docking station requires a device with Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. The standard was announced by Intel in 2020 and has since become widespread.

Apple MacBook Pro models from 2021 onwards and M4 MacBook Air models from 2025 onwards support the standard. Unfortunately the new MacBook Neo does not support the standard.

D-Link DUF-E01 Availability

The D-Link DUF-E01 is available now from authorised retailers at $599.95 RRP.