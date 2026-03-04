Asus ProArt GoPro Edition is built for adventure

Laptop giant Asus has joined forces with GoPro to create the limited edition Asus ProArt GoPro Edition to help content creators manage their workflow on the go.

Featuring an exclusive ruggedised black metal finish, the ProArt GoPro Edition is the perfect companion for videographers in the field.

Asus ProArt GoPro Edition Features

The laptop comes in bespoke collector packaging with customisable foam inserts and a coordinated protective sleeve so you know it’s ready for adventure.

It also features a dedicated GoPro hotkey for instant access to GoPro apps like StoryCube.

The laptop offers native 360-degree video handling right out of the box.

The purchase also includes exclusive 12-month GoPro Premium+ subscription with unlimited cloud storage.

Specifications

Coming in a top-spec configuration, the ProArt GoPro Edition easily keeps up with demanding photo and video editing software.

It’s powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor, delivering fast on-device AI processing and up to 128GB of DDR5X unified memory.

The 13.3-inch 3K OLED touchscreen comes factory-calibrated so it’s ready to go for video editing right from the moment you unpack it.

Coming in at 1.39 kilograms with a 15.8mm chassis and 360-degree convertible form factor, it’s remarkably portable for the power on offer.

Availability and Pricing

The Asus ProArt GoPro Edition is available from today, coming in with a whopping $5999 price tag.