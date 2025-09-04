Tineco Smart Cleaning Innovations Debut at IFA 2025

Tineco smart cleaning innovations will showcase its latest range at IFA 2025 in Berlin. The world’s biggest home and tech event runs from September 5–9, where Tineco will unveil its new generation of products designed to make home care easier and smarter.

The spotlight is on three standout models: the FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist, FLOOR ONE Station S9 Artist, and PURE ONE A90S. These launches reflect Tineco’s push to combine advanced technology with practical cleaning solutions.

The FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist features StreakFree technology, leaving floors instantly dry after each pass. Its iLoop Technology automatically adjusts suction and water flow, while HydroBurst mode blasts away stubborn stains. SmoothDrive Technology, triple-sided edge cleaning, and a 90° swivel design enhance manoeuvrability. An LED headlight reveals hidden dust, and the slim 11cm design slides under low furniture. With up to 75 minutes of runtime, it delivers whole-home coverage in near silence.

The FLOOR ONE Station S9 Artist introduces an integrated Station for a hands-free clean. It charges the unit, replenishes heated water, and powers the new FlashDry Self-Cleaning System with steam. This keeps the entire machine sanitised after every use, adding convenience with less maintenance.

The PURE ONE A90S offers 270AW suction with a 3DSense Master Brush that combines DustSense, EdgeSense, LightSense, and Floor Type Detection. Clogless Master Technology and a ZeroTangle Brush prevent blockages and tangles. A 3D Light Display and LED screen guide users with real-time updates.

With more than 19.5 million products sold worldwide, Tineco continues to push boundaries in intelligent home care.

The debut of Tineco smart cleaning innovations at IFA 2025 highlights the brand’s leadership in the future of cleaning technology.

To learn more about Tineco and its full portfolio, and to keep up to date with new launches, please visit https://au.tineco.com/

