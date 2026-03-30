Roborock launches its 2026 floor care devices in Australia

Roborock has begun launching its most anticipated floor care devices in Australia, including the Saros 20, F25 Ace Pro, and the Qrevo Edge 2 Pro.

The brand is following through on devices it showed at CES, making them available from partnered retailers and direct to customer today.

Saros 20

The Saros 20 headline feature is the AdaptiLift chassis that helps it cross thresholds up to 8.8 centimetres and tackle carpets up to 3 centimetres.

Backed up by strong suction power and dual spinning mops, it’s a great unit for modern, mixed-surface households.

The Saros 20 features object recognition that lets it identify over 300 object types to improve its navigation.

F25 Ace Pro

The F25 Ace Pro is an upright wet dry vacuum and mop that uses minimal solution and liquid to eliminate tough stains, odours and grime.

With self-cleaning, anti-tangle brush bar and odour elimination, the F25 Ace Pro is handy for taking care of everyday stains and spills.

Qrevo Edge 2 Pro

The Qrevo Edgo 2 Pro is designed for busy households that need a thorough clean. It’s an auto-docking robot wet dry vacuum.

Roborock says it’s certified safe for infants and pets, easily handling pet hair and sticky residue. Powerful 25,000 Pa suction and dual spinning mops give it the power to handle messes that older robot vacuums might struggle with.

It features a slim chassis and retractable navigation sensors to help it fit under more furniture and around obstacles.

Availability

The Saros 20 is available for preorder now at $2999 RRP, and is expected to deliver from early April.

The F25 Ace Pro comes in at $1299 RRP, with availability from mid April.

The Qrevo Edge 2 Pro is available now at $2799 RRP.

For more information, check out Roborock’s official website.