Roborock announces the Qrevo Edge 2 Pro

Roborock has announced the launch of the Qrevo Edge 2 Pro, the company’s latest premium robot vacuum.

Designed for households that need more than a simple surface level clean, the Qrevo Edge 2 Pro uses new sensors and vacuum components to reliably and thoroughly clean your home.

Cleaning Under Furniture

Designed to take care of low-clearance areas like under beds and sofas, the Qrevo Edge 2 Pro combats trapped hair and fine particles in areas that would be difficult to reach with a traditional vacuum cleaner.

Its ultra-slim design and upgraded navigation capabilities enable the Qrevo Edge 2 Pro to clean effectively under low furniture.

It also features a dynamic chassis system that lets it cross obstacles up to 4 centimetres.

Staying Hygienic

Once the robot has completed mopping, it runs a self-cleaning process to eliminate odour and bacterial growth.

It uses a hot water rinse and hot blow dry to prevent mildew buildup and ensure the pad is clean for the next mopping run.

Cleaning Performance

The Qrevo Edge 2 Pro features powerful suction, warm water mopping, and scrubbing action to help remove stains with dual mopping pads.

Roborock’s anti-tangle system helps to minimise hair wrapping around the brush bars, ensuring consistent performance throughout the cleaning process.

With the internal dustbin emptying to the dock automatically, the Qrevo Edge 2 Pro is always ready for the next cleaning cycle.

Design & Aesthetics

Roborock’s design choices help the Qrevo Edge 2 Pro integrate seamlessly into modern interiors. The square docking station is unintrusive to blend into its surroundings in contemporary homes.

The robot itself integrates all necessary sensors into its slimline chassis, providing a sleek design aesthetic that integrates into modern households.