ECOVACS Showcases Next-Generation Robot Vacuums at CES 2026

ECOVACS robot vacuums at CES 2026 highlight the brand’s push toward smarter and more automated home cleaning. At this year’s show, ECOVACS showcased its latest technologies, including advanced navigation, AI-powered obstacle avoidance, and improved mopping systems designed to minimise hands-on maintenance.

As robot vacuums continue to evolve, ECOVACS is focusing on full automation. The products featured demonstrate how the brand is refining both hardware and software to deliver more practical, real-world performance, with a strong emphasis on hands-free operation and intelligent cleaning decisions.

