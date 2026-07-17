Ecovacs outdoor robots easily handle the most difficult home chores

Ecovacs Robotics today announced its latest home and outdoor cleaning range to take the hassle out of backyard maintenance.

Joining its excellent robot vacuum range, these latest robots help to automate the tasks that can be some of the most time consuming around Australian homes and backyards.

The new Ecovacs outdoor robot range is available online and through major retailers from 4th August.

Ecovacs Goat A2000 LiDAR Pro

The Ecovacs Goat A2000 LiDAR Pro is designed for large lawns up to 2000 square metres, providing fully automated mowing and edge trimming. The integrated TruEdge trimmer cuts along lawn edges for a polished look.

Its navigation system is built on a sophisticated sensor suite that avoids more than 200 common garden obstacles while mapping and navigating your lawn.

The powerful cutting system and dual blade discs help to deliver a consistent and even finish even on challenging terrain.

The Goat A2000 LiDAR Pro will launch at $2999 RRP.

Ecovacs Goat O600 RTK

The Goat O600 RTK is designed for lawns up to 600 square meters with complex layouts. It maps your lawn without boundary wires and provides a quick setup in just 15 minutes.

Ecovacs’ TruEdge mowing is designed to cover lawns from edge to edge while avoiding obstacles.

The Goat O600 RTK provides great cutting power to get through dense grass, plus powerful slope climbing ability to navigate varied lawns with ease.

The Goat O600 RTK will launch at $1299 RRP.

Ecovacs Winbot W3 Omni

The Ecovacs Winbot W3 Omni delivers clean, clear windows at the touch of a button. It features an industry-first contact-free wiping pad wash that eliminates manual scrubbing, dirty cloths, and messy hands.

It’s designed to provide maximum coverage with a streak-free finish, meaning you can sit back and relax while the Winbot cleans hard-to-reach window parts.

The Ecovacs Winbot W3 Omni launches at $1299 RRP.

Ecovacs Ultramarine P1

The Ecovacs Ultramarine P1 is built to deliver effortless pool care that helps you spend less time cleaning the pool and more time enjoying it.

Delivering powerful suction, the Ultramarine P1 sucks in debris, sand, and leaves before they reach your pool filter. That helps to cut down on difficult maintenance of your main pool machinery.

With up to 3 hours of runtime and a smart navigation suite, the Ultramarine P1 cleans large and irregular pools easily, delivering up to 99 percent coverage.

The Ecovacs Ultramarine P1 will launch at $999 RRP.