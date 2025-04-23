Ecovacs Deebot T50 Pro Omni and T50 Max Pro Omni (first look)

The Ecovacs Deebot T50 Pro Omni and T50 Max Pro Omni are twins – only Max took steroids for improved performance.

Both are impressive and are about halfway through our five panellists’ test homes. Initial results show either is worthy of the Ecovacs name, with Max having a BLAST motor and 18500Pa (on Maximum) – little brother has 15000Pa.

Above: (L) T50 and (R) T50 Max – note the T50 81mm height versus T50 MAX 98mm.

Ecovacs Deebot T50 Pro Omni and T50 Max Pro Omni Specs

Where they are substantially similar, the Max column is left blank. The Pro Omni refers to the cleaning station, and these appear identical. E&OE as of 22/4/25.

Robot Ecovacs Deebot T50 Pro Omni T50 Max Pro Omni Website Product Page

Manual Product Page

Manual Price $1499 $1799 Size 353 x 352 x 81 x 3.7kg 353 x 351 x 98 x ??kg App BT and Wi-Fi required Navigation dToF (no turret) 3D structured light Anti-collision Obstruction AIVI 3D 3.0 AI 960p RGBD camera Other sensors Bumper

Left Edge sensor

Carpet detection

Cliff Maps 1+3 must move the Pro Omni to each floor Voice Yiko microphone and speaker CyberShack Generation Gen 5 Mapping TrueMapping 2.0 Mopping OZMO Turbo 2.0 136mm rotating pads OZMO Turbo 2.0 136mm rotating pads Mop reservoir 55 80 Mopping area 300m2 400m2 Mop lift 9mm 18mm Barrier crossing 20mm with mop 22mm with mop Dustbin robot 260ml 300ml Roller brush Zero Tangle 2.0 Edge clean TruEdge 2.0 Extendable left whisker and mop pad Pascal suction 15000 18500 with BLAST Battery 14.4V/6.4A/92W 20V/6.4A/128W Working time (not tested yet) Hard floor sweep silent 255 Hard floor sweep standard 215

Hard floor standard sweep and mop 185 Hard floor sweep silent 206 Hard floor sweep standard 194

Hard floor standard sweep and mop 159 Charge Time 3.7 hours 3.5 hours Working noise 64-70dB

Pro Omni Station

Size 350 x 477 x 533 x 7.6kg (plus water) Fast and off-peak charge Yes Clean water tank 4 litres Wastewater tank 4 litres Cleaning solution tank Yes Dustbin 3 litres Warm water mop wash 75° with Stain detection Hot air mop dry 2 hours (45° default) or 3 or 4 hours

As you can see, the main differences are height (81mm T50 and 98mm T50 MAX, 15000 vs 18500 with BLAST).

Panellist’s initial comments – summary (both robots)

Capable of whole-of-home, unattended cleaning.

Good obstacle avoidance, although not as comprehensive as the Ecovacs X8 Pro Omni

Lower cost than most Gen 5 robots – good.

The OMNI station is fully featured with a cleaning solution reservoir.

T50 MAX BLAST improves carpet performance, but the T50 is not too far behind.

As good edge and corner cleaning as you can get with a round robot.

Superb on hard floors with above maintenance standard mopping

