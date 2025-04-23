Ecovacs Deebot T50 Pro Omni and T50 Max Pro Omni (first look)

The Ecovacs Deebot T50 Pro Omni and T50 Max Pro Omni are twins – only Max took steroids for improved performance.
Both are impressive and are about halfway through our five panellists’ test homes. Initial results show either is worthy of the Ecovacs name, with Max having a BLAST motor and 18500Pa (on Maximum) – little brother has 15000Pa.
Above: (L) T50 and (R) T50 Max – note the T50 81mm height versus T50 MAX 98mm.
Ecovacs Deebot T50 Pro Omni and T50 Max Pro Omni Specs
Where they are substantially similar, the Max column is left blank. The Pro Omni refers to the cleaning station, and these appear identical. E&OE as of 22/4/25.
|Robot
|Ecovacs Deebot T50 Pro Omni
|T50 Max Pro Omni
|Website
|Product Page
Manual
|Product Page
Manual
|Price
|$1499
|$1799
|Size
|353 x 352 x 81 x 3.7kg
|353 x 351 x 98 x ??kg
|App
|BT and Wi-Fi required
|Navigation
|dToF (no turret) 3D structured light Anti-collision
|Obstruction
|AIVI 3D 3.0 AI 960p RGBD camera
|Other sensors
|Bumper
Left Edge sensor
Carpet detection
Cliff
|Maps
|1+3 must move the Pro Omni to each floor
|Voice
|Yiko microphone and speaker
|CyberShack Generation
|Gen 5
|Mapping
|TrueMapping 2.0
|Mopping
|OZMO Turbo 2.0 136mm rotating pads
|OZMO Turbo 2.0 136mm rotating pads
|Mop reservoir
|55
|80
|Mopping area
|300m2
|400m2
|Mop lift
|9mm
|18mm
|Barrier crossing
|20mm with mop
|22mm with mop
|Dustbin robot
|260ml
|300ml
|Roller brush
|Zero Tangle 2.0
|Edge clean
|TruEdge 2.0 Extendable left whisker and mop pad
|Pascal suction
|15000
|18500 with BLAST
|Battery
|14.4V/6.4A/92W
|20V/6.4A/128W
|Working time (not tested yet)
|Hard floor sweep silent 255 Hard floor sweep standard 215
Hard floor standard sweep and mop 185
|Hard floor sweep silent 206 Hard floor sweep standard 194
Hard floor standard sweep and mop 159
|Charge Time
|3.7 hours
|3.5 hours
|Working noise
|64-70dB
Pro Omni Station
|Size
|350 x 477 x 533 x 7.6kg (plus water)
|Fast and off-peak charge
|Yes
|Clean water tank
|4 litres
|Wastewater tank
|4 litres
|Cleaning solution tank
|Yes
|Dustbin
|3 litres
|Warm water mop wash
|75° with Stain detection
|Hot air mop dry
|2 hours (45° default) or 3 or 4 hours
As you can see, the main differences are height (81mm T50 and 98mm T50 MAX, 15000 vs 18500 with BLAST).
Panellist’s initial comments – summary (both robots)
- Capable of whole-of-home, unattended cleaning.
- Good obstacle avoidance, although not as comprehensive as the Ecovacs X8 Pro Omni
- Lower cost than most Gen 5 robots – good.
- The OMNI station is fully featured with a cleaning solution reservoir.
- T50 MAX BLAST improves carpet performance, but the T50 is not too far behind.
- As good edge and corner cleaning as you can get with a round robot.
- Superb on hard floors with above maintenance standard mopping
Comments