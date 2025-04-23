Consumer Advice
Ecovacs Deebot T50 Pro Omni and T50 Max Pro Omni (first look)

23 Apr, 2025
By Ray Shaw
Cleaning
Ecovacs Deebot T50

The Ecovacs Deebot T50 Pro Omni and T50 Max Pro Omni are twins – only Max took steroids for improved performance.

Both are impressive and are about halfway through our five panellists’ test homes. Initial results show either is worthy of the Ecovacs name, with Max having a BLAST motor and 18500Pa (on Maximum) – little brother has 15000Pa.

Ecovacs Deebot T50
Ecovacs Deebot T50

Above: (L) T50 and (R) T50 Max – note the T50 81mm height versus T50 MAX 98mm.

Ecovacs Deebot T50 Pro Omni and T50 Max Pro Omni Specs

Where they are substantially similar, the Max column is left blank. The Pro Omni refers to the cleaning station, and these appear identical. E&OE as of 22/4/25.

RobotEcovacs Deebot T50 Pro OmniT50 Max Pro Omni
WebsiteProduct Page  
Manual		Product Page  
Manual
Price$1499$1799
Size353 x 352 x 81 x 3.7kg353 x 351 x 98 x ??kg
AppBT and Wi-Fi required 
NavigationdToF (no turret) 3D structured light Anti-collision 
ObstructionAIVI 3D 3.0 AI 960p RGBD camera 
Other sensorsBumper
Left Edge sensor
Carpet detection
Cliff		 
Maps1+3 must move the Pro Omni to each floor 
VoiceYiko microphone and speaker 
CyberShack GenerationGen 5 
MappingTrueMapping 2.0 
MoppingOZMO Turbo 2.0 136mm rotating padsOZMO Turbo 2.0 136mm rotating pads
Mop reservoir5580
Mopping area300m2400m2
Mop lift9mm18mm
Barrier crossing20mm with mop22mm with mop
Dustbin robot260ml300ml
Roller brushZero Tangle 2.0 
Edge cleanTruEdge 2.0 Extendable left whisker and mop pad 
Pascal suction1500018500 with BLAST
Battery14.4V/6.4A/92W20V/6.4A/128W
Working time (not tested yet)Hard floor sweep silent 255 Hard floor sweep standard 215
Hard floor standard sweep and mop 185    		Hard floor sweep silent 206 Hard floor sweep standard 194
Hard floor standard sweep and mop 159  
Charge Time3.7 hours3.5 hours
Working noise64-70dB 

Pro Omni Station

Size350 x 477 x 533 x 7.6kg (plus water)
Fast and off-peak chargeYes
Clean water tank4 litres
Wastewater tank4 litres
Cleaning solution tankYes
Dustbin3 litres
Warm water mop wash75° with Stain detection
Hot air mop dry2 hours (45° default) or 3 or 4 hours

As you can see, the main differences are height (81mm T50 and 98mm T50 MAX, 15000 vs 18500 with BLAST).

Ecovacs Deebot T50

Panellist’s initial comments – summary (both robots)

  • Capable of whole-of-home, unattended cleaning.
  • Good obstacle avoidance, although not as comprehensive as the Ecovacs X8 Pro Omni
  • Lower cost than most Gen 5 robots – good.
  • The OMNI station is fully featured with a cleaning solution reservoir.
  • T50 MAX BLAST improves carpet performance, but the T50 is not too far behind.
  • As good edge and corner cleaning as you can get with a round robot.
  • Superb on hard floors with above maintenance standard mopping

CyberShack Ecovacs news and reviews

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au

