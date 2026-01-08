Ecovacs shows off its newest home robot advancements at CES 2026

Ecovacs today announced its brand platform for 2026, marking the direction the company wishes to take its home cleaning robots.

Under the motto, “Created for Ease”, Ecovacs home service robots for this coming year include new improvements and features that make your life easier.

Ecovacs this year is launching its first robotic pool cleaner called Ultramarine alongside new models in the Deebot robot vacuum line, the Winbot window cleaning line, and Goat robot lawn mower.

Deebot T90 Pro Omni & X12 Family

The new lineup of Deebot wet/dry robot vacuum cleaners features a new iteration of the Ozmo Roller that mops more efficiently than previous generations.

The longer roller found on both the T90 Pro Omni and X12 Pro Omni allows the robot to cover more floor area with each pass, increasing cleaning speed and reducing the time spent moving around the house.

Inside the charging dock the pressurised self washing has been upgraded with 16 nozzles that flush away embedded dirt and debris, leaving the robot clean for its next run.

The Deebot X12 Pro Omni and OmniCyclone tackle stubborn stains with infrared stain detection and dual high-pressure nozzles that break down dried-on residue for easy mopping.

Ultramarine Pool Cleaner

Ecovacs is set to introduce its first pool cleaner, leveraging its expertise in the home robot category to deliver a robot that simplifies pool maintenance.

Pool cleaning can be a tough job, but with the assistance of the Ultramarine pool robot users can relax and enjoy a sparkling clean pool.

The Ultramarine pool robot adapts the company’s navigation technologies to the pool environment, allowing it to path-plan around the pool floor and clean every part of the surface.

Featuring powerful filtration and durability, the Ultramarine pool bot tackles all kinds of pool mess like leaves, insects, and dirt. It also scrubs the pool surface, working in tandem with pool sanitisers to inhibit algae growth.

Goat Lawn Mower

When it comes to lawn maintenance, the Ecovacs Goat lawn mower makes it a breeze.

The Goat A and O series lawn robots take care of mowing and edge trimming, minimising human work needed to finish up manually, and giving you more time to spend on family and relaxation.

Winbot Window Cleaner

The Ecovacs Winbot window cleaner introduces a new wash station that cleans the robot’s wiping pad automatically without contacting dirty water or the washcloth, bringing the industry one step closer to fully automated window washing.

LilMilo Robot Pet

CES is also seeing the unveiling of the Ecovacs LilMilo robotic pet, which combines sensory input with expressive, pet-like behaviours.

The company is seeing an acceleration in research and development spending, bringing innovation and advancements throughout all its product categories.

Keep an eye on announcements coming from Ecovacs in the coming days for more details on each product category.