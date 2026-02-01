DJI ROMO is the drone giant’s first home robot vacuum

DJI, one of the leading brands in civilian drones, has launched an all-in-one home robot vacuum in Korea.

Named ROMO, the robot features intelligent navigation sensors derived from the company’s drone technology. It also produces strong suction for excellent performance on hard surfaces and carpets alike.

It can take care of dry vacuuming and wet mopping to ensure a clean home even across mixed surfaces.

Millimeter-Accurate Obstacle Sensing

DJI ROMO vacuums feature powerful obstacle avoidance that DJI claims can detect obstacles as small as 2mm thick, such as charging cables. Its machine learning library allows it to identify obstacles and differentiate from regular debris that it should pick up.

The robot’s pathing technology draws from DJI’s expertise in autonomous navigation. This allows it to create a highly efficient cleaning route that avoids obstacles while providing a thorough clean.

Advanced Docking Station

The ROMO docking station features a washboard that helps prevent dirt buildup on the underside of the robot. The station uses four high-pressure jets, flushing away debris into the suction port.

Certain configurations also come with an automatic refill kit that replaces the robot’s onboard water supply when docked.

Pickup Action

DJI ROMO uses high-torque motors to drive the roller brushes, providing strong performance when sweeping debris. It also features dual arms that extend and retract for reaching into corners and following edges.

The motor delivers up to 25 kPa suction – not the strongest, but significantly better than models from a few years ago. 20 litres of airflow per second is an impressive figure for home robot cleaners.

Availability

Currently, the DJI ROMO is only available in overseas markets, but we hope it makes its way to local shores. Three models are available, differentiated by their aesthetics and extra onboard features like deodorising.

The models are on a significant introductory sale starting at the equivalent of $1350 while the top model reaches $1650.