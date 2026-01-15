Video: Interview with TCL’s Jason Carrick on TV Innovation at CES 2026

TCL TVs at CES 2026 take the spotlight as the brand showcases its latest display technologies and television innovations. In this video interview, Jason Carrick from TCL walks us through what’s new for 2026, including advances in Mini LED, panel technology, picture processing, and screen sizes.

CES 2026 highlights how TCL continues to push premium TV features into more accessible price points, with a strong focus on brighter displays, improved contrast, and smarter performance for everyday viewing. The discussion also touches on how TCL is responding to changing viewing habits, gaming requirements, and the growing demand for larger screens in the home.

This interview offers a closer look at how TCL is shaping its TV lineup for the year ahead, straight from the CES show floor.

