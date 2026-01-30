TCL to take over Sony Bravia brand

In a joint press release, TV giants TCL and Sony announced that control of the Bravia brand will pass over to TCL as part of a larger strategic partnership.

Japanese electronics leader Sony plans to sell a majority 51 percent stake in its home entertainment division to TCL, retaining a 49 percent share itself.

The joint venture aims to leverage both company’s strengths, including TCL’s display technology and vertical supply chain alongside Sony’s imaging and audio expertise.

Sony’s strong brand recognition has stood for many decades since the Trinitron CRT TVs of yesteryear, but the company has faced difficult competition in the smart TV market against competitors like LG, Samsung, Hisense, and more.

However, the company still shows significant popularity in the camera, entertainment, and gaming industries.

The new joint brand under TCL and Sony is set to begin operating from 2027 onwards.