Epson launches premium 4K ultra-short throw projector

Epson today announced its new flagship ultra-short throw projector featuring real 4K maximum resolution.

Designed for film lovers, the EH-LS970B uses 3LCD 3-chip technology to deliver a brighter, more vivid image.

At just 28 centimetres from the wall, the projector produces a 150-inch image for an excellent home cinema experience.

Coming in at $6399, the projector is positioned at the high end of the market – but Epson’s spec sheet is promising.

Light and Sound

Epson’s laser optical engine is responsible for the bright image, delivering 4000 lumens of white light with excellent contrast.

The company says the light source offers up to 20,000 hours of virtually maintenance-free operation.

Built-in 2.1 channel audio gives you great off-the-shelf audio performance so you can enjoy your favourite shows with no extra delay.

AI Picture Enhancement

The key feature Epson is touting on the EH-LS970B is automatic picture quality enhancement.

AI Super Resolution is a sophisticated upscaling technology that sharpens details.

AI Perceptual Quantiser aims to optimise brightness and contrast to deliver a natural, lifelike image.

Automatic decountouring smooths out any colour banding and artifacting to ensure a quality image.

Projector Gaming

The EH-&S970B offers a 20ms input lag time, meaning it’s good enough for casual gaming on a huge screen.

The projector offers 4K/60Hz gaming or a dedicated high refresh rate HDMI port for 1080p/120Hz gaming.