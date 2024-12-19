World’s First Transparent Wireless 4K OLED TV from LG

LG Electronics has unveiled the world’s first transparent and wireless 4K OLED TV, the LG SIGNATURE OLED T. This groundbreaking 77-inch TV will launch in the U.S. in December, with global markets to follow.

First introduced at CES 2024, the OLED T showcases an innovative combination of design and technology. Its transparent display switches effortlessly between clear and opaque modes at the touch of a button. Additionally, this unique feature enhances room design, blending seamlessly into any environment while delivering the vibrant picture quality expected from OLED technology.

The LG SIGNATURE OLED T eliminates the need for messy cables. It uses LG’s Zero Connect Box for wireless video and audio transmission. This technology ensures visually lossless 4K resolution at 120Hz, creating a seamless, clutter-free entertainment experience. Gamers will appreciate its NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium certifications, which guarantee smooth and lag-free gameplay.

KEY FEATURES

Key features elevate the OLED T further. T-Objet mode transforms the screen into a transparent digital canvas, perfect for displaying artwork, photos, or videos in stunning clarity. The T-Bar feature delivers real-time updates, such as sports scores or weather forecasts, on a slim ticker at the screen’s base. Meanwhile, the T-Home interface provides easy access to apps, settings, and services.

Also, despite its impressive 77-inch size, the transparent screen maintains an open and spacious feel. It can be placed in the center of a room or in front of windows without blocking natural light or views. This versatility redefines how TVs fit into modern living spaces.

Powered by the LG α11 AI processor, the OLED T delivers optimized picture and sound. With over a decade of OLED innovation behind it, LG continues to set the standard in premium home entertainment. The transparent wireless 4K OLED TV marks a bold step forward, combining cutting-edge technology with stunning design.

Read the full article here.

Elevate Gaming with LG UltraGear OLED Monitors

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au