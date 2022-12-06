What is Apple MagSafe?

Apple MagSafe is a magnetic technology built into iPhone 12 and later models. It was initially created as a safety feature for MacBook charging cords.

In short, it is not a charger but a way to attach a range of MagSafe-certified compatible wireless charger products to the back of an iPhone. It is likely that Apple iPhone 14 onward may not have a Lighting port and will rely on MagSafe.

Harvey Norman stocks a huge range of over 370 different brands/models/colours of MagSafe products.

For example, you need a MagSafe phone case (if you use a case) that allows the MagSafe magnets to connect to the phone. Enter companies like Cygnett, 3SIXT, UAG, Incipio, Polar Pro and Tech21 (to name a few) that have a range of cases from $28.

Cygnett, Belkin, Alogic, Journey and more make 7.5, 10, and 15W MagSafe chargers in single, dual and combo with Watch chargers. These range from desk pads to Charging stations.

Then there are more esoteric ones like Magnetic Fitness or Bike handle mounts, rotating face tracking mounts, car vent chargers, power banks and more.

You can read more here.