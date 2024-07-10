Visa and HSBC Teamed Up for Zing

Visa and HSBC have teamed up to support HSBC Group’s new international payments app, Zing. Zing allows users to hold funds in over 10 different currencies, send funds in over 30 currencies, and transact in over 200 countries and territories. All of this is managed through a single app and smart multi-currency card.

Zing launched in the UK in January 2024 and will soon expand to other markets. Thanks to Visa’s support, Zing benefits from a multi-currency wallet powered by Currencycloud technology. Users can easily top up their accounts using the ‘quick bank transfer’ feature, delivered by Tink – another Visa solution.

Visa technology enhances Zing’s digital services for UK consumers. These services include low-cost and transparent currency exchange, financial management, instant collections, real-time exchange rates, and person-to-person (P2P) payments. All these features are linked to a Visa card.

Currencycloud and Tink sped up Zing’s market entry by providing ready-made solutions. This saved Zing time and development costs. James Allan, CEO and Founder of Zing, said, “Zing shows how outdated the ‘legacy financial services versus fintechs’ narrative really is. Zing is intuitive, quick, and transparent, with the benefits of 150 years of international finance experience as part of HSBC Group.” He added, “Our shared vision with Visa is to offer secure and easy-to-use financial products for international living. Zing delivers on that promise.”

Serge Elkiner, Global Head of Product, Money Movement Solutions at Visa, said, “In today’s connected world, moving money should be as simple as sending a text. Our partners want simplicity. By combining Tink and Currencycloud with Visa solutions, we delivered a great solution quickly.”

Visa and HSBC teamed up to enable Zing to introduce new features and expand to more markets.

For more information on Zing, visit https://zing.me/.