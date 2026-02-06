Video: Interview with Asus’ Chih-Hao Kung on Laptop Technology at CES 2026

At CES 2026 in Las Vegas, ASUS showcased how artificial intelligence is shaping the future of personal computing.

From next-generation laptops and creative tools to smarter displays, the focus was clear — AI is no longer a feature, it’s built into everything. ASUS highlighted how on-device AI can boost productivity, improve creative workflows and deliver more personalised experiences, whether you’re working, creating or gaming.

In this video, we take a quick look at the key ASUS innovations from CES 2026 and how the brand is bringing AI-powered technology into everyday devices.