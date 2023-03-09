Uniden BW6101R 2K baby monitor with 5” screen
The Uniden BW6101R is a 2K baby monitor (camera) with a 5” monitor and smartphone remote viewing capability.
Uniden has made quite a name for its comprehensive baby monitor range with price brackets to suit all budgets. The great thing about most of the range is a dedicated 5” 720p colour screen/control panel. This mode includes remote smartphone monitoring as well.
2K means a little more detail and colour in daylight. It uses IR mono (so as not to disturb the baby) at night.
Key features of the Uniden BW6101R 2K baby monitor
- 2K (3MP) super high-definition camera
- 5-inch colour screen (720P) monitor
- 4X digital zoom and up to 6X remote digital zoom
- Customisable night light – multiple colours in animation and static mode
- Dual mode: 5-inch viewing monitor included or remote smartphone viewing
- Handy camera clamp and novelty silicon cover
- Portable battery backup
- Room temperature and humidity display
- Danger zone detection mode
- Smartphone remote access
- Two-way half-duplex talk “walkie-talkie” function
- Local micro-SD card storage (up to 128GB, not included)
- Sound and motion detection
- IR Night vision
- Selection of 14 lullabies, including white noise
- Works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
- Two-year Australian warranty
- Website
- RRP $399.95
