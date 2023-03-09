Uniden BW6101R 2K baby monitor with 5” screen

The Uniden BW6101R is a 2K baby monitor (camera) with a 5” monitor and smartphone remote viewing capability.

Uniden has made quite a name for its comprehensive baby monitor range with price brackets to suit all budgets. The great thing about most of the range is a dedicated 5” 720p colour screen/control panel. This mode includes remote smartphone monitoring as well.

2K means a little more detail and colour in daylight. It uses IR mono (so as not to disturb the baby) at night.

Key features of the Uniden BW6101R 2K baby monitor

2K (3MP) super high-definition camera

5-inch colour screen (720P) monitor

4X digital zoom and up to 6X remote digital zoom

Customisable night light – multiple colours in animation and static mode

Dual mode: 5-inch viewing monitor included or remote smartphone viewing

Handy camera clamp and novelty silicon cover

Portable battery backup

Room temperature and humidity display

Danger zone detection mode

Smartphone remote access

Two-way half-duplex talk “walkie-talkie” function

Local micro-SD card storage (up to 128GB, not included)

Sound and motion detection

IR Night vision

Selection of 14 lullabies, including white noise

Works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa

Two-year Australian warranty

Website

RRP $399.95

Uniden supports CyberShack and we publish relevant information as a service.