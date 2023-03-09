Uniden BW6101R 2K baby monitor with 5” screen

The Uniden BW6101R is a 2K baby monitor (camera) with a 5” monitor and smartphone remote viewing capability.

Uniden has made quite a name for its comprehensive baby monitor range with price brackets to suit all budgets. The great thing about most of the range is a dedicated 5” 720p colour screen/control panel. This mode includes remote smartphone monitoring as well.

2K means a little more detail and colour in daylight. It uses IR mono (so as not to disturb the baby) at night.

Key features of the Uniden BW6101R 2K baby monitor

  • 2K (3MP) super high-definition camera
  • 5-inch colour screen (720P) monitor
  • 4X digital zoom and up to 6X remote digital zoom
  • Customisable night light – multiple colours in animation and static mode
  • Dual mode: 5-inch viewing monitor included or remote smartphone viewing
  • Handy camera clamp and novelty silicon cover
  • Portable battery backup
  • Room temperature and humidity display
  • Danger zone detection mode
  • Smartphone remote access
  • Two-way half-duplex talk “walkie-talkie” function
  • Local micro-SD card storage (up to 128GB, not included)
  • Sound and motion detection
  • IR Night vision
  • Selection of 14 lullabies, including white noise
  • Works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
  • Two-year Australian warranty
  • Website
  • RRP $399.95

