Tineco S9 Artist Series Redefines Cleaning With Style and Power

Tineco has launched its most advanced wet and dry vacuum range yet—the Tineco S9 Artist Series. Designed for Australian homes, it blends high-performance cleaning with stylish design.

The new lineup includes the S9 Artist Pro and S9 Artist Steam. Both models are packed with smart features like the iLoop™ Smart Sensor, MHCBS Technology, and one-button FlashDry self-cleaning. The S9 Artist Steam takes it up a notch with 140°C HyperSteam for sterilising floors and triple-sided edge cleaning.

Tineco’s new Smooth Drive Technology offers precise manoeuvrability with smart wheels. Combined with a 180° lay-flat design and lightweight water tank, the vacuum glides easily under furniture and into tight corners. The battery offers up to 75 minutes of cleaning on a single charge.

Pet owners will appreciate the DualBlock Anti-Tangle Technology, which picks up hair without clogging the brush. Plus, the vacuum automatically adjusts power and water flow based on the mess. No more overthinking settings or redoing dirty spots.

Not only does the Tineco S9 Artist Series clean exceptionally well, it looks great too. With sleek lines and modern styling, it’s a cleaner that’s made to stay on show—not hidden in a cupboard.

To celebrate the launch, Tineco is offering a bonus Go Mini Pet Hand Vacuum (RRP $199) via redemption when you purchase an S9 Artist Pro or S9 Artist Steam before August 31, 2025.

Tineco was recently recognised as the global leader in the wet and dry floor cleaner category. The S9 Artist Series proves why—delivering next-level performance for everyday cleaning.

