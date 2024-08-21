Tineco Expands Nationwide with Harvey Norman

Tineco has expanded its vacuum range in Australia and partnered with Harvey Norman. From 21 August 2024, Harvey Norman will stock Tineco’s products nationwide. This includes the new FLOOR ONE S6 FlashDry with FlashDry technology.

Harvey Norman will offer Tineco’s full floorcare range. This boosts Tineco’s retail presence and makes its vacuums more accessible.

“We’re excited to partner with Harvey Norman. Our FLOOR ONE S6 FlashDry and other vacuums show our commitment to effortless cleaning. This partnership helps us reach more customers,” said Romeo Luo, General Manager of Tineco’s International Business Unit.

The FLOOR ONE S6 FlashDry simplifies hard floor cleaning. It offers wet and dry vacuuming. It also includes MHCBS clean water flow, iLoop™ sensor technology, and FlashDry Self-Cleaning.

The FlashDry Self-Cleaning System cleans the vacuum in minutes. First, a 2-minute 70°C hot water wash dissolves stains. Then, a 5-minute hot air process dries every part. This prevents mould and odours, keeping the vacuum fresh.

Tineco’s MHCBS™ Technology ensures spotless floors. Fresh water constantly cleans the brush roll, avoiding dirty water redeposit.

The iLoop™ Smart Sensor adjusts water flow, suction, and battery use. This increases efficiency and saves energy. The upgraded battery gives a 40-minute runtime, even after many uses.

Harvey Norman now stocks these Tineco products:

FLOOR ONE S6 FlashDry:

The FLOOR ONE S6 FlashDry uses fresh water to wash floors and recycles dirty water at 450 washes per minute. Its FlashDry System dissolves stains with 70°C hot water, then deep cleans and dries with hot air. The self-propulsion system makes cleaning easy. iLoop™ technology optimises water use and battery power. Dual-sided edge cleaning reaches within 1cm of baseboards. The FLOOR ONE S6 FlashDry has an RRP of $899 and is available now at Harvey Norman.

FLOOR ONE S7 Steam:

The FLOOR ONE S7 Steam uses 140°C steam to tackle all messes. It removes sticky stains quickly. This vacuum combines vacuuming, mopping, and steaming. It features HyperSteam technology, iLoop™ Smart Sensor, an upgraded battery, and a clean brush system. The S7 is easy to use and perfect for busy homes. It also has a self-cleaning function for a fresh vacuum. The FLOOR ONE Steam S7 has an RRP of $1199 and is available now at Harvey Norman.

FLOOR ONE S5 Extreme:

The FLOOR ONE S5 is a wet and dry vacuum for hard floors. It combines vacuuming and mopping. The iLoop™ Smart Sensor adjusts suction, water flow, and brush speed for tough messes. The brush roller cleans close to baseboards and corners, leaving floors dry. A dual-tank system keeps clean and dirty water separate. Maintenance is easy with a one-press self-cleaning cycle. The pet hair strainer also removes pet hair quickly. The FLOOR ONE S5 Extreme has an RRP of $749 and is available now at Harvey Norman.

iFloor2

The lightweight iFLOOR 2 vacuums and washes floors at the same time. It leaves them clean, dry, and streak-free. With one click, it auto-cleans the brush roller and tube with water and detergent, preparing it for the next use. The iFLOOR 2 has an RRP of $399 and is available now at Harvey Norman.

