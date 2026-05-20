The New ASUS Zenbook A16 Is Big on Screen, Light in Your Bag

The new ASUS Zenbook A16 is aiming to prove that big-screen laptops don’t have to be bulky. Despite featuring a large 16-inch display, it weighs just 1.2 kilograms, making it easy to carry whether you’re working from home, travelling or creating content on the go.

Under the hood is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite processor, designed to deliver strong performance while staying cool and quiet. ASUS has also added AI-powered features including Copilot processing and ASUS AI apps to help simplify workflows and boost productivity.

The laptop’s 3K OLED display delivers vibrant, true-to-life colours, making it well suited for both entertainment and creative workloads. Combined with battery life of up to 21 hours, the Zenbook A16 is built for users who want portability without sacrificing performance.