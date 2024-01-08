LG’s 2024 OLED TV Line-Up: AI, Quality, Personalization

LG Electronics has unveiled its highly anticipated 2024 OLED TV line-up, poised to revolutionize home entertainment. Central to this advancement is LG’s cutting-edge AI processor, a technology marvel that significantly enhances both picture quality and overall performance.

Driven by a commitment to customer satisfaction, LG is dedicated to tailoring experiences for every individual. The webOS smart TV platform stands as a testament to this dedication, offering bespoke solutions and services that expand connectivity options and transform viewing experiences.

The 2024 OLED TV line-up boasts an exclusive α (Alpha) 11 AI processor, boosting graphic performance by 70 percent.

Upgraded AI upscaling sharpens blurry images and refines colors for a more vibrant viewing experience.

The LG SIGNATURE OLED M4, available in various screen sizes, offers a wireless experience and enhanced transmission quality.

LG’s president, Park Hyoung-sei, highlights their commitment to delivering premium customer experiences through innovative technologies.

AI Sound Pro enriches audio quality, providing a virtual surround sound experience and enhanced dialogue clarity.

Furthermore, LG’s OLED evo models have earned VESA’s ClearMR certification, solidifying their standing for exceptional picture quality. Moreover, gaming enthusiasts will revel in the exceptional advantages offered by LG’s OLED TVs, including a 4K 144Hz refresh rate and tailored gaming features for an unparalleled gaming experience.

2024 OLED TV Gaming

LG’s 2024 OLED TVs offer exceptional gaming advantages with a 4K 144Hz refresh rate and gaming-specific features.

Personalization takes center stage with the latest webOS, allowing for individual profiles and tailored settings.

The webOS Re:New program offers upgrades to existing LG Smart TVs, ensuring updated user experiences.

LG emphasizes accessibility, supporting smart home devices, Apple AirPlay, and Google Chromecast.

LG OLED and QNED TVs pair seamlessly with LG soundbars, creating a superior audio-visual system.

Accessibility

Additionally, Diversity and inclusivity are paramount to the brand. LG has incorporated a range of accessibility features catering to users with different abilities, ensuring an inclusive entertainment experience.

CES 2024 attendees can explore LG’s innovations at the Las Vegas Convention Centre.

To stay updated on LG’s CES announcements, visit www.lg.com/ces2024 and LG Global YouTube channel.

Catch all the latest CES 2024 announcements here.