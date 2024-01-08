LG Unveils World’s First Transparent OLED TV

LG Electronics unveils the world’s first transparent OLED TV, the LG SIGNATURE OLED T. It is a remarkable fusion of technology and design at CES 2024. This innovation marries a transparent 4K OLED screen with LG’s wireless Zero Connect technology. Revolutionizing the screen experience and offering unparalleled flexibility in interior design.

The OLED T, empowered by the new α (Alpha) 11 AI processor, not only delivers exceptional picture quality but also embraces a new era of freedom for users to design their living spaces. Honored with five CES 2024 Innovation Awards, including the prestigious Best of Innovation, this TV marks a significant breakthrough.

Shifting away from the conventional black screens that clash with home décor, the LG OLED T stands out by blending in. Its 77-inch transparent display seamlessly integrates into its surroundings, appearing practically invisible when turned off. This unique attribute expands living spaces, creating an illusion of openness while elegantly complementing the environment.

LG’s transparent OLED TV – OLED T

The introduction of the transparent OLED screen revolutionizes how users perceive and use TVs. Unlike traditional placements against walls, the OLED T can be positioned freely. It can be as a room divider or even against a window, preserving outside views. The Zero Connect Box, leveraging LG’s wireless transmission technology, liberates the TV from conventional outlet constraints, enabling placement anywhere without cluttered cables.

Seamless Design

Moreover, the modular design of the LG OLED T offers versatile installation options, including stand-alone, wall-mounted, or against-the-wall configurations. Users can further personalize their setup by incorporating shelves on either side, tailoring the TV to their unique preferences.

The LG OLED T redefines entertainment with its dual viewing experiences – transparent and opaque. Its Always-On-Display (AOD) feature transforms the transparent screen into a digital canvas, showcasing art, videos, or photos. Simultaneously, the T-Bar feature offers an info-ticker at the screen’s lower part, displaying useful updates while maintaining a clear view of the surroundings.

Switching between transparent and vibrant OLED displays is effortless. Enhancing the viewing experience with enhanced picture quality and performance through the α (Alpha) 11 AI processor.

According to Park Hyoung-sei, president of LG Home Entertainment, the LG SIGNATURE OLED T signifies a groundbreaking blend of screen innovation and top-tier OLED technology, offering users unparalleled freedom in shaping their living spaces.

The LG SIGNATURE OLED T will be showcased at CES 2024, inviting attendees to witness this revolutionary TV’s capabilities firsthand. For more information on LG’s CES 2024 lineup, visit the CES 2024 Press Kit.

Catch all the latest CES 2024 announcements here.