LG MyView Smart Monitors Redefine Excellence!

LG unveils MyView smart monitors at CES 2024, designed for productivity and entertainment. The lineup, debuting in 2024, emphasizes personalized user experiences through LG’s webOS platform.

These monitors enable streaming, music listening, and remote work without a PC connection. Equipped with LG IPS 4K displays, especially the award-winning 32SR85U, they ensure top-tier picture quality.

MyView smart monitors

WebOS integration provides an intuitive interface and a range of applications for users. LG caters to varied tastes with colors like essence white, mild beige, cotton pink, and cotton green.

The 31.5-inch, 4K IPS panels redefine picture quality across models like 32SR85U, 32SR83U, and 32SR70U. Their sleek, borderless design enhances viewing experiences and saves space.

Honored with awards like CES 2024 Innovation Award, 2023 Red Dot Design Award, and 2023 iF Design Award, the 32SR85U stands out. Featuring webOS 23, LG MyView supports remote work and popular streaming services.

Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enable internet access and connectivity with devices. The 32SR85U offers an optional detachable Full-HD webcam for video conferencing.

LG MyView Smart Monitor Key Specifications:

LG MyView Smart Monitor (32SR85U) LG MyView Smart Monitor (32SR83U) LG MyView Smart Monitor (32SR70U) Size / Resolution Screen Size 31.5-inch 31.5-inch 31.5-inch Resolution 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) Graphics Panel (Brightness, Typ.) IPS (400cd/m2) IPS (400cd/m2) IPS (350cd/m2) Colour Gamut (Typ.) DCI-P3 95% DCI-P3 95% DCI-P3 95% HDR HDR 10 HDR 10 HDR 10 Refresh Rate / Response Time 60Hz / 5ms 60Hz / 5ms 60Hz / 5ms Interface USB Type-C™ / Charging Power O (x3) / 90W O (x3) / 65W O (x1) / 45W HDMI O (x2) O (x2) O (x2) USB 2.0 – – O (x2) Wi-Fi O O O Bluetooth O O O Speaker 5W (x2) 5W (x2) 5W (x2) Camera Sold separately Sold separately – Smart Feature / Service OS webOS 23 webOS 23 webOS 23 Windows 365 O O O IoT O O O Voice Assistant O O O Mobile Casting/Mirroring AirPlay 2 / ScreenShare AirPlay 2 / ScreenShare AirPlay 2 / ScreenShare Accessory HDMI / Remote Controller HDMI / Remote Controller HDMI / Remote Controller

YS Lee, VP of LG Electronics Business Solutions, highlights picture quality, webOS convenience, and sleek design. These monitors cater to individual needs, enhancing user experiences in viewing, working, or leisure activities.

Catch the latest LG MyView Smart Monitor models at CES 2024 in Las Vegas from January 9-12 at the LG booth.

For more on LG’s Business Solutions, visit www.LG.com/b2b

