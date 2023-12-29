LG MyView Smart Monitors Redefine Excellence!

LG unveils MyView smart monitors at CES 2024, designed for productivity and entertainment. The lineup, debuting in 2024, emphasizes personalized user experiences through LG’s webOS platform.

These monitors enable streaming, music listening, and remote work without a PC connection. Equipped with LG IPS 4K displays, especially the award-winning 32SR85U, they ensure top-tier picture quality.

WebOS integration provides an intuitive interface and a range of applications for users. LG caters to varied tastes with colors like essence white, mild beige, cotton pink, and cotton green.

The 31.5-inch, 4K IPS panels redefine picture quality across models like 32SR85U, 32SR83U, and 32SR70U. Their sleek, borderless design enhances viewing experiences and saves space.

Honored with awards like CES 2024 Innovation Award, 2023 Red Dot Design Award, and 2023 iF Design Award, the 32SR85U stands out. Featuring webOS 23, LG MyView supports remote work and popular streaming services.

Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enable internet access and connectivity with devices. The 32SR85U offers an optional detachable Full-HD webcam for video conferencing.

LG MyView Smart Monitor Key Specifications:

LG MyView Smart Monitor (32SR85U)LG MyView Smart Monitor (32SR83U)LG MyView Smart Monitor (32SR70U)
Size / ResolutionScreen Size31.5-inch31.5-inch31.5-inch
Resolution4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160)4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160)4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160)
GraphicsPanel (Brightness, Typ.)IPS (400cd/m2)IPS (400cd/m2)IPS (350cd/m2)
Colour Gamut (Typ.)DCI-P3 95%DCI-P3 95%DCI-P3 95%
HDRHDR 10HDR 10HDR 10
Refresh Rate / Response Time60Hz / 5ms60Hz / 5ms60Hz / 5ms
Interface  USB Type-C™ / Charging PowerO (x3) / 90WO (x3) / 65WO (x1) / 45W
HDMIO (x2)O (x2)O (x2)
USB 2.0O (x2)
Wi-FiOOO
BluetoothOOO
Speaker5W (x2)5W (x2)5W (x2)
CameraSold separatelySold separately
Smart Feature / ServiceOSwebOS 23webOS 23webOS 23
Windows 365OOO
IoTOOO
Voice AssistantOOO
Mobile Casting/MirroringAirPlay 2 / ScreenShareAirPlay 2 / ScreenShareAirPlay 2 / ScreenShare
AccessoryHDMI / Remote ControllerHDMI / Remote ControllerHDMI / Remote Controller

YS Lee, VP of LG Electronics Business Solutions, highlights picture quality, webOS convenience, and sleek design. These monitors cater to individual needs, enhancing user experiences in viewing, working, or leisure activities.

Catch the latest LG MyView Smart Monitor models at CES 2024 in Las Vegas from January 9-12 at the LG booth.

For more on LG’s Business Solutions, visit www.LG.com/b2b

