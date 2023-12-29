LG CineBeam Qube: Transform Spaces with 4K Cinema Brilliance

LG Electronics unveils the LG CineBeam Qube (model HU710PB), a lifestyle projector for immersive cinematic experiences. This 4K projector can create a movie theater in any indoor space and features a compact, light design with a 360-degree rotatable handle.

Compact and Impressive

It’s not just a projector; it’s an eye-catching interior accessory with a minimalist, sophisticated aesthetic. Despite its small size, the LG CineBeam Qube delivers exceptional performance. Capable of projecting 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution images up to an impressive 120 inches. This projector sets a new standard. With an RGB laser light source and LG’s cutting-edge image refining technologies, it produces sharp, clear pictures. Boasting a remarkable 450,000:1 contrast ratio and covering 154% of the DCI-P3 color gamut..

The CineBeam Qube’s color accuracy ensures that movies and content are displayed as envisioned by their creators. This accuracy brings forth rich colors and deep blacks, imparting depth and vibrancy to every scene. Moreover, the projector boasts an Auto Screen Adjustment feature. Utilizing auto-focus to optimize image placement and size for an unparalleled viewing experience.

Operating on the LG webOS 6.0 platform. The CineBeam Qube facilitates intuitive control and easy access to various streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and YouTube*. When not in use for content consumption, users can activate the projector’s image-mapping function. It enhances the ambience of their space with digital images.

YS Lee, VP of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company, emphasized the LG CineBeam Qube’s adaptability, serving diverse consumer requirements effortlessly. This projector seamlessly integrates into various spatial setups. Whether it’s a cozy living room or a professional workspace, enhancing each environment.

To witness the LG CineBeam Qube and other groundbreaking innovations, visit LG’s CES booth from January 9-12. This showcase promises to redefine entertainment and technology convergence.

LG CineBeam Qube Specifications

LG CineBeam Qube (HU710PB) Resolution UHD (3,840 x 2,160) Brightness 500 ANSI Lumens Contrast Ratio 450,000:1 Size (W x D x H) 80 x 135 x 135 mm Weight 1.49 kg Light Source Laser (RGB) Projection Lens Screen Size 50 – 120 inches Throw Ratio (Min.) 1.2 HDR HDR 10 Keystone Auto Screen Adjustment Wireless Android / iOS Inputs HDMI with eARC / USB Type C

For more LG news and releases, head to the LG Newsroom.

