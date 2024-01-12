JBL Unveils PartyBox Series

The global leader in portable audio, has unveiled its latest JBL PartyBox Series. Featuring the JBL PartyBox Club 120, JBL PartyBox Stage 320, and JBL PartyBox Wireless Mic. These cutting-edge speakers promise electrifying gatherings with thrilling sound and immersive lighting effects, setting the stage for unforgettable moments.

JBL continues to dominate the PartyBox category: unveiling the ultimate next generation PartyBox lineup

The JBL PartyBox Club 120, packed with JBL Pro Sound, delivers powerful audio and deeper bass. Its symmetric light show, synced with music, includes starry lights and strobe effects. With a replaceable battery providing 12 hours of playtime, it can pair unlimited JBL PartyBoxes and connect with other JBL Auracast-enabled speakers. The speaker incorporates 70% post-consumer recycled plastic and FSC-certified packaging.

For those on the move, the JBL PartyBox Stage 320 boasts superior JBL Pro Sound, two high-sensitivity woofers, and dual tweeters. The telescopic handle and sturdy wheels ensure easy transportation. With 18 hours of playtime, FastCharge, and the ability to pair with multiple PartyBoxes, it’s the ultimate portable party companion. The speaker uses 60% post-consumer recycled plastic and eco-friendly packaging.

Both models feature HARMAN’s AI Sound Boost, optimizing acoustic output in real-time. To enhance the party experience further, JBL introduces the PartyBox Wireless Mic. With clear voice, crisp sound, and a plug-and-play design, it’s a must-have accessory. The Wireless Mic Dongle, incorporating 70% recycled plastic, enhances sustainability.

Dave Rogers, President of HARMAN Lifestyle Division, expresses excitement about JBL PartyBox series, encouraging users to embrace the life of the party. The new additions, designed for outdoor use, on-the-go entertainment, and plug-and-play convenience, redefine the audio experience, ensuring the music never stops.

