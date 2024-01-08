Hisense Australia Unveils 2024 Laser Range

Hisense Australia has revealed an expanded 2024 Laser range, introducing a new Laser sub-category. The centerpiece of this launch is the C1 TriChroma Laser Mini Projector, set to be available locally from Q2. This projector boasts Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in collaboration with JBL, promising an unparalleled viewing and audio experience.

Engineered specifically for the Australian market, the C1 TriChroma Laser Mini Projector integrates long-throw projection and innovative TriChroma Laser technology. Hisense’s commitment to Laser technology is evident through their impressive portfolio. With over 1,800 applied patents dedicated to enhancing home entertainment experiences.

Gideon Lui, Head of Marketing at Hisense ANZ, expressed the growing demand for premium Laser technology in Australia. The introduction of the C1 TriChroma Laser Mini Projector signals their first step into top quality, premium long-throw projection. It aims to elevate the home cinema experience for consumers.

Expanding their existing range, Hisense continues to offer versatility with the L9H, PX2-PRO, and PL1H Laser TVs. Ensuring options for varied preferences. However, the spotlight falls on the C1 TriChroma Laser Mini Projector. Its outstanding features: adjustable screen sizes spanning from 65 to 300 inches, all rendered in crisp 4K UHD resolution.

Weight, Audio Quality and Sustainability

Despite its expansive capabilities, the C1 TriChroma Laser Mini Projector remains remarkably lightweight, tipping the scales at under 5kg. This portability ensures effortless repositioning within the home, eliminating the need for cumbersome installations. AutoMagic AI adjustments simplify setup by automating focus, keystone correction, and screen alignment.

Additionally, audio quality is not overlooked in this state-of-the-art device. With a 1-litre Sound Chamber developed in collaboration with JBL and support for Dolby Atmos, the projector delivers a robust audio experience that complements its stunning visuals.

Furthermore, sustainability is a cornerstone of Hisense’s approach, with high recyclability rates for their Laser products. This commitment to environmental consciousness extends to their Laser home entertainment technology, exemplifying a balance between innovation, quality, and eco-friendliness.

Pricing details for the C1 TriChroma Laser Mini Projector and the complete Laser range are slated for release in March 2024. Hisense continues to pave the way in Laser home entertainment, consistently striving to redefine the boundaries of cutting-edge technology.

Hisense 2024 Full Laser Lineup

Laser TV Series – Full turnkey solution, featuring short throw laser technology and accompanying screen. L9H TriChroma Laser TV Series – 100-inch L9H TriChroma Laser TV Series – 120-inch Laser Cinema Series – Features variable screen-size short throw laser technology, to be paired with an existing home threatre setup. PL1H Laser Cinema Series – Variable screen size of 80-inch up to 120-inch PX2-PRO TriChroma Laser Cinema Series – Variable screen size of 90-inch up to 130-inch Laser Mini Projector – New for 2024, the long throw laser technology delivering variable screen-sizes in a versatile, portable package. C1 TriChroma Laser Mini Projector – Variable screen size of 65-inch up to 300-inch

#HisenseCES #CES2024

Catch all the latest CES 2024 announcements here.