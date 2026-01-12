TCL Display Technology Takes Centre Stage at CES with SQD Mini LED and NXTPaper

TCL has been bringing groundbreaking TCL display technology to CES for many years now, and this year is no exception.

The company is showing off the newest additions to its TV lineup, introducing a series of world-first panels, technologies and products.

SQD Mini LED

Standing for Super Quantum Dots, this display technology aims to one-up the RGB LED panels being touted by other brands.

An advancement of the now-familiar Quantum Dot layer found on many TVs today, SQD refines light passing through the display layers, reducing colour bleeding and maintaining extremely precise colour accuracy.

SQD Mini LED TVs integrate a few other technologies from TCL including the Deep Colour and Halo Control systems found on a few of last year’s flagship models.

These technologies, TCL says, will result in 33 percent better colour gamut performance and 69 percent better Quantum Dot accuracy compared to previous generation models.

It additionally results in excellent contrast and image clarity, even in complex images that would ordinarily result in blooming effects on conventional LCD panels.

TCL X11L

The TV showcasing all this is the X11L model, which achieves 100 percent coverage of the BT.2020 All-Scene Wide Colour Gamut, meaning colours are true to life and provide visible differences between shades.

Featuring over 20,000 dimming zones and up to 10,000 nits of brightness, HDR performance should be excellent on this model.

It’s not just the image quality that’s impressive on this TV though – the new “Virtually ZeroBorder” design is nearly two centimeters thinner than prior models while maintaining premium sound out of the box from Bang & Olufsen speakers.

TCL CSOT

The China Star Optoelectronics Technology, or CSOT, division is where a lot of TCL technologies get their start, and at the booth this year the company is showing off innovative screens like multi-curved sliding OLED screens for automotive use.

However, one of the low-key displays is perhaps one of the most exciting. The TCL CSOT booth features the world’s first NaturalLight certified OLED mobile screen.

The company says this display is intended to improve visibility outdoors and even through sunglasses by suppressing glare and boosting contrast. Best of all, it reduces vision fatigue and produces a more natural, book-like experience as opposed to a bright, glossy display.

NXTPaper Smartphones

Two new eye-friendly devices are launching under the TCL NXTPaper brand, building on the company’s matte display technology.

The NXTPaper 70 Pro smartphone and the Note A1 NXTPaper Tablet are devices intended to bring together the advantages of e-ink and colour LCD displays.

Making a return on the NXTPaper 70 Pro is the monochromatic Max Ink mode that’s designed to reduce eye strain and remove distractions.

The Note A1 NXTPaper tablet features a stripped-back Android package with limited app selection and T-Pen Pro stylus bundled in the box.

The intent is to remove distractions so as to keep the tablet purely for productivity. The paper-like display helps to mimic a more traditional notetaking experience.

From TVs to mobile screens, TCL display technology continues to push colour accuracy, eye comfort, and innovative panel design.