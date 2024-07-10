TCL C855: Premium QD Mini LED TV (AV)

The TCL C855 Premium QD Mini LED TV offers an exceptional out-of-the-box viewing experience. It has all the features you need to enjoy your favourite entertainment content.

The C855 features a premium quantum dot display, producing vivid, lifelike colours and exceptional contrast. Selected models offer a massive peak brightness of 3500 nits, competing with any home lighting situation.

Thanks to a full-array mini LED backlight, the C855 minimises backlight bleed and produces stunning shadows and highlights, even in dark scenes. The mini LED backlighting also features thousands of local dimming zones, reaching up to 2304 zones on selected models. This allows for exceptional detail in dimly lit scenes since small sections of the screen can be dimmed individually.

The 65 and 75-inch models have built-in 2.1.2 channel audio, while the 85 and 98-inch models feature 2.2.2 audio. There’s no need to add a soundbar right away. The C855 produces immersive audio right out of the box with upfiring speakers and inbuilt subwoofers, filling the room with sound.

It’s also a great choice for game lovers. The 144Hz variable refresh rate pairs with the latest consoles, helping you stay on top of the competition. Auto Low Latency Mode automatically switches to game mode when a console is detected, keeping your games fast and responsive.

Features like Dolby Vision IQ and IMAX Enhanced ensure your favourite content looks its best, whether you’re streaming from Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime, or Disney Plus.

The TCL C855 comes in sizes ranging from 65 inches to a massive 98-inch model. You’re sure to find one to suit your viewing area. Whether you’re keeping up with the sports season or enjoying your favourite films on movie night, the TCL C855 Premium QD Mini LED TV provides an excellent viewing experience.