Swann AllSecure 650 2K Wireless security camera kit (First Look)
The Swann AllSecure 650 is a security camera kit with 4 x 2K spotlight cameras, a Power Hub/charger and 1TB hard disk for local storage.
- Website
- Manual
- Price: $1099.95
- From: Harvey Norman and Swann dealers
Overview of the NVW-600CMB camera
- 2K (4MP 2560 x 1440)
- 105° FOV
- 10m colour night vision with a spotlight
- 2-way duplex audio and siren
- 8700mAh 3-cell Lithium battery (charges at the Hub)
- True Detect Heat and motion detection for human-sized objects to 8 metres
- Foldable Wi-Fi antenna for maximum signal strength over distance
These cameras do everything that you expect with decent day and colour night vision. The rechargeable battery removes from the camera and charges at the hub, so consider this when selecting mounting positions.
The NVR Hub is quite cool!
- HDMI port for connection to a TV or Monitor for setup (menus) and live view
- LAN port for connection to the router – best – or you can use Home Wi-Fi for Mesh mode
- 2 x USB-A ports (can support up to 4TB additional storage)
- MicroSD slot
- Battery charging port (and up to 5 hours emergency power supply)
- 1TB Hard disk (and optional paid Dropbox option)
- Can support up to 8 cameras (when separately available)
- Uses the Swann Security App (Android or iOS)
- 1-year warranty
Camera Connection
The cameras connect to the Hub via its Wi-Fi Direct (not the home Wi-Fi) and, with the battery backup, can record up to 5 hours if the power or internet is offline. Proper security systems like this don’t rely on the internet or power.
The cameras can also mesh with each other using the Home Wi-Fi to extend the distance, but the connection quality then depends on the Wi-Fi quality.
Inbox
- AllSecure650™ NVR Power Hub with 1TB Hard Drive
- NVW-600CMB Wireless Cameras x 4
- Outdoor Mounting Stands x 4
- Camera Batteries x 5
- Power Adapter
- Mouse
- HDMI Cable
- Ethernet Cable
- USB to USB-C Charging Cable
- Mounting Screws & Plugs
- Operating Instructions
- Theft Deterrent Stickers
CyberShack’s view – Swann AllSecure 650 2K Wireless security camera kit is comprehensive
This is a professional-class, four-camera security kit that needs much more tech-savvy to set up than the standard Wi-Fi security. Not that it is hard, but there is a lot more to consider using a Network Video recorder (Hub). There are many more options because you are essentially setting up your own security cloud. I suggest you read the manual before you buy.
Pro
- A professional NVR system at a home network security cost
- Everything you need to set it up, including a mouse!
- Default settings are OK – you can tweak so much more
- Decent 2K camera image quality
- Extra battery pack for the hub and quick swap to a camera
Con
- Advanced settings may be beyond a typical user
- Some features are only in the Wi-Fi direct mode
- Not as simple as Wi-Fi cameras