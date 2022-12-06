Swann AllSecure 650 2K Wireless security camera kit (First Look)

The Swann AllSecure 650 is a security camera kit with 4 x 2K spotlight cameras, a Power Hub/charger and 1TB hard disk for local storage.

Website

Manual

Price: $1099.95

From: Harvey Norman and Swann dealers

Overview of the NVW-600CMB camera

2K (4MP 2560 x 1440)

105° FOV

10m colour night vision with a spotlight

2-way duplex audio and siren

8700mAh 3-cell Lithium battery (charges at the Hub)

True Detect Heat and motion detection for human-sized objects to 8 metres

Foldable Wi-Fi antenna for maximum signal strength over distance

These cameras do everything that you expect with decent day and colour night vision. The rechargeable battery removes from the camera and charges at the hub, so consider this when selecting mounting positions.

The NVR Hub is quite cool!

HDMI port for connection to a TV or Monitor for setup (menus) and live view

LAN port for connection to the router – best – or you can use Home Wi-Fi for Mesh mode

2 x USB-A ports (can support up to 4TB additional storage)

MicroSD slot

Battery charging port (and up to 5 hours emergency power supply)

1TB Hard disk (and optional paid Dropbox option)

Can support up to 8 cameras (when separately available)

Uses the Swann Security App (Android or iOS)

1-year warranty

Camera Connection

The cameras connect to the Hub via its Wi-Fi Direct (not the home Wi-Fi) and, with the battery backup, can record up to 5 hours if the power or internet is offline. Proper security systems like this don’t rely on the internet or power.

The cameras can also mesh with each other using the Home Wi-Fi to extend the distance, but the connection quality then depends on the Wi-Fi quality.

Inbox

AllSecure650™ NVR Power Hub with 1TB Hard Drive

NVW-600CMB Wireless Cameras x 4

Outdoor Mounting Stands x 4

Camera Batteries x 5

Power Adapter

Mouse

HDMI Cable

Ethernet Cable

USB to USB-C Charging Cable

Mounting Screws & Plugs

Operating Instructions

Theft Deterrent Stickers

CyberShack’s view – Swann AllSecure 650 2K Wireless security camera kit is comprehensive

This is a professional-class, four-camera security kit that needs much more tech-savvy to set up than the standard Wi-Fi security. Not that it is hard, but there is a lot more to consider using a Network Video recorder (Hub). There are many more options because you are essentially setting up your own security cloud. I suggest you read the manual before you buy.

Pro

A professional NVR system at a home network security cost

Everything you need to set it up, including a mouse!

Default settings are OK – you can tweak so much more

Decent 2K camera image quality

Extra battery pack for the hub and quick swap to a camera

Con

Advanced settings may be beyond a typical user

Some features are only in the Wi-Fi direct mode

Not as simple as Wi-Fi cameras