Swann 2KI and 2KO next-gen 2K security cameras
The new Swann 2KI and 2KO (I=indoor/O=outdoor) represent the next generation of security cameras able to capture an incredibly detailed 2K image, even in low light.
Features
|Feature
|2KI
|2KO
|Website
|Product Page
|Product Page
|Price
|$99.99
|Single $189.95 2-pack $379.95
|2MP 2560 x 1440 (4MzP)
|Yes
|Same
|Viewing angle
|105°
|100°
|True Detect Thermal/Heat-Sensing
|Yes
|Same
|PIR (Passive Infrared) detection
|Up to 6m
|Up to 8m
|Spotlight
|No
|Yes, 2 x up to 20m
|Night vision IR
|Up to 15m mono
|Up to 30m mono
|Micro-SD slot
|Yes (bought separately)
|No
|Charger/Power
|Requires power to operate (no battery) 5V/1.5A/7.5W inbox
|Power over Ethernet 2 x 18m cables 2 x 48V POE Adapters
|Wi-Fi 2.4GHz
|Yes
|Yes
|IP rating
|Indoor
|IP66 weather-resistant
|App
|Swann Security
|Same
|Wall mount
|inbox
|Yes
|2-way audio/siren
|Full-duplex depends on Wi-Fi signal strength
|Same
They connect to your 2.4GHz home Wi-Fi network up to 60m line of sight from the router. Via the Swann Security App, you can remotely view, listen and control them 24/7.
Two-way audio (quality depends on Wi-Fi signal strength) makes it easy to check in with family, interact with visitors, and warn off intruders.
The True Detect technology senses motion, heat, and people to filter out false alarms and keep your notifications reliable and accurate.
Swann’s free cloud service provides rolling footage for 24 hours or up to 60 days with a subscription.
CyberShack’s view – the Swann 2KI and 2KO next-gen security cameras are so much better than 1K
Swann 2KI and 2KO cameras are a great addition to any home security system. With great value and Swann quality, they get our but recommendation.
CyberShack Swann news and reviews