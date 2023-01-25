Swann 2KI and 2KO next-gen 2K security cameras

The new Swann 2KI and 2KO (I=indoor/O=outdoor) represent the next generation of security cameras able to capture an incredibly detailed 2K image, even in low light.

Features

Feature 2KI 2KO Website Product Page Product Page Price $99.99 Single $189.95 2-pack $379.95 2MP 2560 x 1440 (4MzP) Yes Same Viewing angle 105° 100° True Detect Thermal/Heat-Sensing Yes Same PIR (Passive Infrared) detection Up to 6m Up to 8m Spotlight No Yes, 2 x up to 20m Night vision IR Up to 15m mono Up to 30m mono Micro-SD slot Yes (bought separately) No Charger/Power Requires power to operate (no battery) 5V/1.5A/7.5W inbox Power over Ethernet 2 x 18m cables 2 x 48V POE Adapters Wi-Fi 2.4GHz Yes Yes IP rating Indoor IP66 weather-resistant App Swann Security Same Wall mount inbox Yes 2-way audio/siren Full-duplex depends on Wi-Fi signal strength Same

They connect to your 2.4GHz home Wi-Fi network up to 60m line of sight from the router. Via the Swann Security App, you can remotely view, listen and control them 24/7.

Two-way audio (quality depends on Wi-Fi signal strength) makes it easy to check in with family, interact with visitors, and warn off intruders.

The True Detect technology senses motion, heat, and people to filter out false alarms and keep your notifications reliable and accurate.

Swann’s free cloud service provides rolling footage for 24 hours or up to 60 days with a subscription.

CyberShack’s view – the Swann 2KI and 2KO next-gen security cameras are so much better than 1K

Swann 2KI and 2KO cameras are a great addition to any home security system. With great value and Swann quality, they get our but recommendation.

CyberShack Swann news and reviews