Swann 2KI and 2KO next-gen 2K security cameras

The new Swann 2KI and 2KO (I=indoor/O=outdoor) represent the next generation of security cameras able to capture an incredibly detailed 2K image, even in low light.

Features

Feature2KI2KO
WebsiteProduct PageProduct Page
Price$99.99Single $189.95 2-pack $379.95
2MP 2560 x 1440 (4MzP)YesSame
Viewing angle105°100°
True Detect Thermal/Heat-SensingYesSame
PIR (Passive Infrared) detectionUp to 6mUp to 8m
SpotlightNoYes, 2 x up to 20m
Night vision IRUp to 15m monoUp to 30m mono
Micro-SD slotYes (bought separately)No
Charger/PowerRequires power to operate (no battery) 5V/1.5A/7.5W inboxPower over Ethernet 2 x 18m cables 2 x 48V POE Adapters
Wi-Fi 2.4GHzYesYes
IP ratingIndoorIP66 weather-resistant
AppSwann SecuritySame
Wall mountinboxYes
2-way audio/sirenFull-duplex depends on Wi-Fi signal strengthSame

They connect to your 2.4GHz home Wi-Fi network up to 60m line of sight from the router. Via the Swann Security App, you can remotely view, listen and control them 24/7.

Two-way audio (quality depends on Wi-Fi signal strength) makes it easy to check in with family, interact with visitors, and warn off intruders. 

The True Detect technology senses motion, heat, and people to filter out false alarms and keep your notifications reliable and accurate. 

Swann’s free cloud service provides rolling footage for 24 hours or up to 60 days with a subscription.

CyberShack’s view – the Swann 2KI and 2KO next-gen security cameras are so much better than 1K

Swann 2KI and 2KO cameras are a great addition to any home security system. With great value and Swann quality, they get our but recommendation.

