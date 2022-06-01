Surface Laptop Go 2, 2022 – evolution

The 2020 Microsoft Surface Laptop Go has been updated – enter the 2022, 12.4” Surface Laptop Go 2.

It is an evolution – a later Intel 11th Gen i5-1135G7 processor and a choice of 4/8GB RAM and 128/256GB SSD and new colourways – Ice Blue, Sandstone, Platinum and Sage (green and grey notes with a hint of blue).

Microsoft supports right-to-repair, and this model has a replaceable SSD, C-Cover (Keyset and Trackpad), AB Cover (Display), battery, and Surflink cable (charger) to extend its useful life.

Who is the Surface Laptop Go 2 for?

Consumer users are often students and those that want a clamshell design portable (unlike the Surface Pro 8 Hybrid tablet Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio (2022) – a thing of beauty and envy) and importantly all-day battery life.

Commercial users – it is an ideal fleet device although we understand it does not have Thunderbolt 4. If its keyboard is like its Laptop 4 sibling then it is one of the better ones for typists.

Price: $1199 (8/128GB) and $1299 (8/256GB) – this is the one to get!

Availability: Shipping from 7 June in the US. Soon after, in Australia.

Microsoft Australia Surface website and product page.

Surface Laptop Go 2 brief specs (subject to change)

Model Surface Laptop Go 2 Surface Laptop Go 2 for Business Exterior 278 x 206 x 15.75mm x 1.127kg Top: Aluminium Base: Aluminium and polycarbonate composite resin system with glass fibre 30% post-consumer recycled content Colours: Platinum, Sage, Ice Blue, Sandstone Display Screen: 12.4” PixelSense Resolution: 1536 x 1024 (148 PPI) Aspect ratio: 3:2 Touch: 10-point multi-touch CPU Quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7

Intel Iris Xe Graphics Memory Consumer version: 4GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM at order time Commercial: 4GB/8GB/16GB Storage Removable solid-state drive (SSD) options: 128GB or 256GB Security Consumer: Firmware TPM Windows Hello sign-in One-Touch sign-in with Fingerprint Power Button (except i5/4GB/128GB) Commercial: Discrete hardware TPM Same as consumer Network Wi-Fi 6: 802.11ax Bluetooth 5.1 Battery Up to 13.5 hours of typical device usage Charge your Surface Laptop Go 2 to 80% in just over an hour Cameras/Audio 720p HD f2.0 camera (front-facing) Dual far-field Studio Mics Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Audio Premium (not Atmos) Ports USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (10Mbps)

USB-A 3.0 5V/3A

3.5mm headphone jack

Surface Connect port Sensors Ambient light sensor Software Consumer: Windows 11 Home

Commercial: Windows 11 Pro or Windows 10 Pro Power Supply 39W Power