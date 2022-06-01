Surface Laptop Go 2, 2022 – evolution
The 2020 Microsoft Surface Laptop Go has been updated – enter the 2022, 12.4” Surface Laptop Go 2.
It is an evolution – a later Intel 11th Gen i5-1135G7 processor and a choice of 4/8GB RAM and 128/256GB SSD and new colourways – Ice Blue, Sandstone, Platinum and Sage (green and grey notes with a hint of blue).
Microsoft supports right-to-repair, and this model has a replaceable SSD, C-Cover (Keyset and Trackpad), AB Cover (Display), battery, and Surflink cable (charger) to extend its useful life.
Who is the Surface Laptop Go 2 for?
- Consumer users are often students and those that want a clamshell design portable (unlike the Surface Pro 8 Hybrid tablet Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio (2022) – a thing of beauty and envy) and importantly all-day battery life.
- Commercial users – it is an ideal fleet device although we understand it does not have Thunderbolt 4. If its keyboard is like its Laptop 4 sibling then it is one of the better ones for typists.
- Price: $1199 (8/128GB) and $1299 (8/256GB) – this is the one to get!
- Availability: Shipping from 7 June in the US. Soon after, in Australia.
- Microsoft Australia Surface website and product page.
Surface Laptop Go 2 brief specs (subject to change)
|Model
|Surface Laptop Go 2 Surface Laptop Go 2 for Business
|Exterior
|278 x 206 x 15.75mm x 1.127kg Top: Aluminium Base: Aluminium and polycarbonate composite resin system with glass fibre 30% post-consumer recycled content Colours: Platinum, Sage, Ice Blue, Sandstone
|Display
|Screen: 12.4” PixelSense Resolution: 1536 x 1024 (148 PPI) Aspect ratio: 3:2 Touch: 10-point multi-touch
|CPU
|Quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
|Memory
|Consumer version: 4GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM at order time Commercial: 4GB/8GB/16GB
|Storage
|Removable solid-state drive (SSD) options: 128GB or 256GB
|Security
|Consumer: Firmware TPM Windows Hello sign-in One-Touch sign-in with Fingerprint Power Button (except i5/4GB/128GB) Commercial: Discrete hardware TPM Same as consumer
|Network
|Wi-Fi 6: 802.11ax Bluetooth 5.1
|Battery
|Up to 13.5 hours of typical device usage Charge your Surface Laptop Go 2 to 80% in just over an hour
|Cameras/Audio
|720p HD f2.0 camera (front-facing) Dual far-field Studio Mics Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Audio Premium (not Atmos)
|Ports
|USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (10Mbps)
USB-A 3.0 5V/3A
3.5mm headphone jack
Surface Connect port
|Sensors
|Ambient light sensor
|Software
|Consumer: Windows 11 Home
Commercial: Windows 11 Pro or Windows 10 Pro
|Power Supply
|39W Power
