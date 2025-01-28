Sonos Era 100 Pro – First Power-over-Ethernet stereo pairable speakers (AV)

The Sonos Era 100 Pro is its first Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) speaker. With Sono’s unique multi-room app, it can be a standalone stereo speaker, a stereo pair, in zones, or rears for a Sonos soundbar.

Until now, PoE has meant SIP-compatible input commercial loudspeakers, horns, etc., which are mainly for announcements and low-fi audio.

Sonos has added speakers that use PoE to power the speaker and provide high-quality audio streaming over standard Cat 5/6 Ethernet cable. To be clear, you only need a PoE router like the D-Link DGS-1100-8PV2 8-port, PoE+ (power over ethernet) switch and the Sonos app or Amp to inject content into the network.

Before enthusiasts get their hopes up, it (website) is only available through Sonos Installers. It has a 3-year warranty.

This opens design possibilities where it is impractical to use Wi-Fi – Offices, cafés, cabarets and more.

What is the difference between Era 100 and Sonos Era 100 Pro?

Soundwise – nothing. The Pro has an Ethernet port and an optional Pro wall mount. You can read a deep-dive review: Sonos Era 100 – the versatile speaker.

You have Android and iOS Trueplay and can even use the built-in mic for Sonos voice control.

Tech specs

3 x D-Class amp driving 2 x 16mm high frequency and 1 x low frequency

2.1 sound or stereo pairable, rears to a Sonos Beam and Arc soundbar.

45 Hz-20 kHz ±3dB

96dB @ 1m with PoE+

240° horizontal x 140° vertical sound coverage

Far-field mics can be disabled in the app or via a switch

Full Sonos EQ

PoE+ (IEEE 802.3at 30W), compatible with PoE (IEEE 802.3af 15W)

Create Zones (new)

You have system control with dedicated zones where multiple speakers work together in sync. Play something different in each zone, and reliably manage the volume and group zones as you would individual Sonos speakers. Trueplay is not supported in zones.

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au