Sonos 2023 EOFY bargains until 11.59 on July 2, 2023
Sonos 2023 EOFY bargains at Sonos.com and its Australian retailers see savings of $300 on the fantastic 7.0.2 Sonos Arc soundbar and $300 off its room-shaking Sub (Gen 3).
CyberShack has reviewed most Sonos products, and without fail, these are spectacular performers offering brilliant soundbars and whole-of-home music solutions over Wi-Fi, Ethernet and on selected models 3.5mm AUX-In and Bluetooth (Move and Roam).
Sonos 2023 EOFY offers include (reviews shown)
- $300 off Sonos Arc ($1199, RRP $1,499) Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar with optional Sub and surrounds
- $150 off Sonos Beam ($649, RRP $799) Sonos Beam Gen 2 – quality Dolby Atmos compatible soundbar
- $100 off Sonos Ray ($399, RRP $499) Sonos Ray soundbar – small dog, big bark
- $300 off Sub ($999, RRP $1,299)
- $70 off One SL ($249, RRP $319) Sonos One Gen 2 and One SL – the backbone of the Sonos system
- $150 off Move ($549, RRP $699) Sonos Move – big and bold BT/Wi-Fi portable speaker
- $70 off Roam ($229, RRP $299) Sonos Roam – Is this the best BT/Wi-Fi portable speaker ever?
Unfortunately, the sale does not include the new Sonos Era 100 or 300 or its Mini-sub, which marks a new direction for Sonos products. The Era 300, in particular, adds front/side/upwards firing to the Arc Sonos Era 300 as rears to the Sonos Arc – superb Dolby Atmos 7.1.4. The Era 100 adds stereo and sound from a single speaker.
Sonos supports CyberShack, and this announcement is for reader interest.