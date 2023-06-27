Sonos 2023 EOFY bargains until 11.59 on July 2, 2023

Sonos 2023 EOFY bargains at Sonos.com and its Australian retailers see savings of $300 on the fantastic 7.0.2 Sonos Arc soundbar and $300 off its room-shaking Sub (Gen 3).

CyberShack has reviewed most Sonos products, and without fail, these are spectacular performers offering brilliant soundbars and whole-of-home music solutions over Wi-Fi, Ethernet and on selected models 3.5mm AUX-In and Bluetooth (Move and Roam).

Sonos Beam is an excellent Dolby Atmos compatible soundbar for smaller rooms and TVs.

Sonos 2023 EOFY offers include (reviews shown)

Unfortunately, the sale does not include the new Sonos Era 100 or 300 or its Mini-sub, which marks a new direction for Sonos products. The Era 300, in particular, adds front/side/upwards firing to the Arc Sonos Era 300 as rears to the Sonos Arc – superb Dolby Atmos 7.1.4. The Era 100 adds stereo and sound from a single speaker.

Sonoe One, Move and Roam are fully featured Wi-Fi speakers.

Sonos supports CyberShack, and this announcement is for reader interest.