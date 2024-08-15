Samsung’s Ultimate Father’s Day Gift Guide

Samsung’s Father’s Day Gift Guide is here to provide some options in finding the right gift that can make all the difference in showing Dad how much you appreciate him.

For the Dad who loves capturing memories: Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is perfect for Dad if he’s looking to upgrade his phone. With Circle to Search, Live Translate, and an amazing camera, it’s a must-have. Colours range from Titanium Black to exclusive shades like Titanium Orange. Starting at $2,099, it’s the ultimate gift for the tech-savvy dad.

For the Dad who loves to stay tuned in: Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Help Dad immerse himself in his favourite podcasts or sports with the Galaxy Buds2 Pro. These earbuds offer powerful noise-cancelling, top-notch sound clarity, and a snug fit. Available in Bora Purple, Graphite, and White, they retail at $349.

For the Dad who always loses things: Galaxy SmartTag2

Give Dad peace of mind with the Galaxy SmartTag2. This handy device offers real-time location tracking and is water-resistant, making it perfect for keys, wallets, or even pets. It’s available in Black and White for $55, or $169 for a pack of four.

For the Dad who hates cleaning: Bespoke Jet Bot AI+

Make Dad’s life easier with the Bespoke Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum. Featuring AI-powered object recognition and an advanced filtration system, this vacuum takes care of the cleaning. Priced at $1,699, it’s a gift that keeps on giving.

For the aesthetic audiophile Dad: Samsung Music Frame

Combine art and sound with the Samsung Music Frame. It features six 3-way speakers and syncs seamlessly with Samsung devices. Priced at $749, it’s an audio experience that enhances any space.

These are just a few of the standout gifts from Samsung’s Father’s Day Gift Guide that will make this Father’s Day special.