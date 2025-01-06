Samsung Vision AI Unveils Smarter TVs for Connected Living

Samsung Electronics has unveiled Samsung Vision AI at CES 2025, redefining smart TVs as adaptive, intelligent companions. With Vision AI, Samsung TVs now connect entertainment, personalisation, and lifestyle solutions to simplify everyday living.

Samsung Vision AI transforms screens with smarter, more interactive features. Key innovations include:

Click to Search : Identify actors or explore content on screen instantly.

: Identify actors or explore content on screen instantly. Live Translate : Translate subtitles in real-time for global content.

: Translate subtitles in real-time for global content. Generative Wallpaper: Turn your screen into dynamic, personalised art.

Samsung TVs also integrate deeply with the SmartThings ecosystem. Vision AI offers:

Home Insights : Real-time updates on home safety and environment.

: Real-time updates on home safety and environment. Pet and Family Care: Monitor unusual behaviour and adjust settings for comfort.

The flagship Neo QLED 8K QN990F is powered by Vision AI. It features AI-driven picture and sound enhancements like 8K upscaling, adaptive sound, and colour boosting for an immersive viewing experience. This TV combines cutting-edge performance with sleek design, coming to Australia in 2025.

Samsung Vision AI showcases the company’s commitment to blending technology and lifestyle. With its integration into Neo QLED, OLED, and QLED models, Vision AI ensures smarter living is accessible to more people.

Samsung is shaping the future of display technology, creating personalised, meaningful experiences for connected homes worldwide.

For the full article, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com

Catch all CES 2025 news and announcements on our dedicated CES page.

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au