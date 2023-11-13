Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Retro

Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip5 Retro is on the way to the Samsung online store. The design and features are inspired by the SGH-E700, a product that captured the market’s imagination with its exceptional design and performance back in 2003.

A Tribute to an Old Legend

The SGH-E700 was a groundbreaking mobile phone of its time, marking Samsung’s first mobile device to feature a built-in antenna. This innovative leap, combined with the phone’s widespread popularity – played a pivotal role in advancing Samsung’s position in the mobile phone industry.

Galaxy Z Flip5 Retro

Additionally, Samsung now plans to engage its customers by showcasing its history of innovation. It showcases from its inception to the present. The classic SGH-E700 and the new Galaxy Z Flip5 Retro serving as representative examples.

For decades, Samsung Electronics has introduced innovative mobile phones into the market. Besides the SGH-E700, the company has launched a series of other pioneering mobile products, starting with the MP3 phone SPH-M2500 in 1999. This was followed by the watch phone – SPH-WP10, the TV phone SCH-M220, and the camera phone SCH-V200. Each product earned acclaim for its innovative features that pushed the boundaries of what was possible at the time.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Retro

The Galaxy Z Flip5 Retro thoughtfully incorporates several distinctive features of the SGH-E700. It includes the fusion of indigo blue and silver colours, a reinterpretation of 2000s pixel graphics in the UX design, and an exclusive animation on the Flex Window – that evokes a cityscape with a touch of nostalgia.

The unique package includes three Flipsuit cards featuring logos from different eras of Samsung’s history. A flipsuit case and a collector card engraved with a unique serial number to enhance the product’s collectible value for purchasers.

It will be available for $1948 in 8/128GB in limited quantities in Australia. Consumers can exclusively purchase this iconic device through Samsung’s official website.

