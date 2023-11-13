JBL Authentics: Timeless Elegance Meets Modern Sound Innovation

One thing JBL does really well is maintain a linkage to their musical roots. As a business they love to support world’s best musicians and creators. Therefore it was no surprise that they would one day create a and audio sub brand whose design also links back to the speakers of yesteryear. They called it the ‘Authentics’ range and they are releasing it in time for Christmas.

THE JBL AUTHENTICS series pays tribute to the legendary JBL L100 speaker, featuring the iconic Quadrex grille pattern. While retaining a timeless aesthetic, these speakers deliver a dreamlike audio experience, incorporating cutting-edge sound technology and seamless synchronization with your devices.

DRAWING INSPIRATION FROM OUR HERITAGE

The Authentics speaker takes cues from the ’70s JBL L100 model. It reinterprets the classic design with a high-quality aluminum frame and a meticulously crafted enclosure wrapped in custom synthetic leather.

NOSTALGIC SOUND MADE MODERN

Immerse yourself in the outstanding JBL pro sound, ensuring you never miss a beat. Precision-engineered components provide perfectly balanced audio, delivering a big, balanced sound for remarkable clarity.

SEAMLESS CONNECTIVITY

Effortlessly pair the JBL Authentics with any music device, whether it’s a smartphone, laptop, gaming console, or even our all-new turntable, the JBL Spinner.

ENHANCED ACOUSTICS FOR YOUR ENJOYMENT

Experience audio perfection with the Authentics series. Meticulously crafted components bring you a rich and balanced sound profile, ensuring an immersive listening experience that transcends expectations.

Elevate your vinyl listening experience with our latest turntable. Seamlessly connect it to the Authentics speakers and indulge in the warmth and authenticity of analog sound, bringing a new dimension to your music collection.

The Authentics series not only captivates with its homage to heritage but also stands out with a design that complements any space. Revel in the fusion of aesthetics and audio excellence, making a statement in both style and substance.

Check out more details here.