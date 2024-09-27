Samsung Unveils AI-Ready Galaxy Tab S10 Series

Samsung has launched its latest AI-ready tablets, the Galaxy Tab S10 Series, at an event in Sydney. The series includes two models: the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with a 14.6-inch display and the Galaxy Tab S10+ with a 12.4-inch screen. Both feature Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology, offering vibrant, high-quality visuals. Each tablet comes bundled with an S Pen, providing users with intuitive tools for productivity and creativity.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Series marks a significant leap in performance. It offers an 18% increase in CPU power, a 28% boost in GPU, and a 14% improvement in NPU compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S9 series. This upgraded hardware makes the tablet ideal for AI-enhanced features, like the new Galaxy AI Key, which enables users to interact with AI assistants such as Samsung’s Bixby or Google Gemini.

AI-enhanced Features

AI-enhanced software features like Note Assist make taking notes faster and smarter. With automated transcriptions and summaries, users can easily manage tasks, from schoolwork to creative projects. Drawing Assist takes creativity a step further, helping users bring their sketches to life.

These tablets also serve as intelligent home devices. The 3D Map View feature provides a visual overview of all connected devices within the SmartThings ecosystem, allowing users to control their smart home from the tablet. With SmartThings Energy and AI Energy Mode, energy usage can be easily tracked and managed.

Durability is a key feature of the Galaxy Tab S10 Series. With an IP68 rating and Armour Aluminium build, the tablets are designed to withstand everyday bumps and scratches. They also feature quad speakers enhanced by AI-powered Dialogue Boost, delivering clear audio even in noisy environments.

Samsung has ensured that users have access to top-notch security with Samsung Knox, which protects personal data. The series also supports third-party apps like Goodnotes and LumaFusion, making it a versatile tool for professionals, students, and creatives alike.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Series will be available from 10 October 2024 in Moonstone Grey. With AI-ready features and powerful hardware, it’s the perfect tablet for users seeking performance, productivity, and creativity on the go.

