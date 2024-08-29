Samsung Unveils Advanced AI-Powered Robot Vacuum

Samsung has introduced its latest line of ai-powered robot vacuum cleaners, the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ AI and the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™. These advanced devices promise to simplify home cleaning for Australians. Offering an all-in-one vacuum and mop system packed with enhanced AI features.

The Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ AI leads this new lineup. It combines vacuuming and mopping with AI-driven capabilities to deliver a more efficient and hands-free cleaning experience. Equipped with the Integrated Clean Station Steam+, this model goes beyond traditional cleaning. It auto-empties dust, washes, and sanitises mop pads with hot water. It then uses steam to eliminate 99.99% of certain harmful bacteria. The powerful spinning mops work at 170 RPM, effectively scrubbing away stubborn stains. This smart system also refills its water tank and recharges its battery automatically, ensuring it’s always ready for action.

AI-Powered Vacuum

AI is at the heart of the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ AI’s operation. The device uses AI Object and Stain Recognition to identify different areas of the home, detect stains, and adjust its cleaning method accordingly. The AI Floor Detect feature allows the vacuum to distinguish between hard floors and carpets, boosting suction power on carpets while preventing wet mops from contaminating them.

Users can control and monitor the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ AI via the SmartThings app. The app offers features like 3D mapping, virtual “no-go” zones, and real-time tracking of the cleaning process. The vacuum even supports Bixby voice recognition, allowing users to start, stop, or schedule cleaning with simple voice commands.

The Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ offers many of the same features as the AI model, making it a versatile option for keeping homes clean and sanitised. Both models are available now through Samsung’s online store and select retailers across Australia, with the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ AI priced at $2,499 and the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ at $1,999.

Read the full article of the Samsung AI-Powered Robot Vacuum here.